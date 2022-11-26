Here are all of Ramattra’s abilities in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2‘s second season is coming soon, planned for Dec. 6, and it’s bringing Ramattra to the roster, the upcoming tank.

His abilities were revealed by a video trailer and detailed in an image earlier today, and they seem to offer great versatility, including a shield, crowd-control, and AoE damage.

Here are Ramattra’s abilities in Overwatch 2.

Ramattra looks like a mix between Sigma and Orisa in terms of gameplay. His shield resembles Sigma’s and he can switch forms like Orisa, but there’s more to it.

The upcoming tank’s ultimate allows him to deal AoE damage around him and apply a damage reduction debuff to enemies for a duration that can change based on damage dealt.

Keep in mind that the range and numbers of his abilities have yet to be revealed, which makes the tank still shrouded in mystery, however.

Primary fire: Void Accelerator

Ramattra’s primary fire is pretty straightforward. The left-click fires a stream of projectiles, while the right-click generates a shield on the selected location.

It’s still unclear how many damage the shield can take and what pattern the left-click fire follow, however.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Pummel: switching to Nemesis form

The first ability of Ramattra enables him to transform to a tankier version of himself for a short duration. The hero receives less damage, but fires and moves slower. It looks similar to Orisa’s tank form.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Second ability: Ravenous Vortex

This is where most of Ramattra’s utility lies. It can be extremely powerful if timed correctly, although it’s still unclear if it works on all types of abilities.

The Ravenous Vortex generates a circled zone where all enemies are pulled to the ground after a short delay. In the video, Echo falls when she’s trapped in the vortex.

It’s likely to be used to counter Pharah and Echo, as well as heroes with high-jump abilities, such as Baptiste and Sojourn.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Ultimate: Annihilation

This ultimate looks straightforward; it transforms Ramattra to his Nemesis form, which lasts for the duration of the ultimate’s effect.

In addition, the tank is dealing damage all around him and applies a debuff on the enemies, who will deal 50 percent less damage in the are.

The ultimate can last longer if Ramattra deals damage to enemies in the effect, which seem to make it especially powerful to snowball a round.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Ramattra is planned to release alongside Overwatch 2’s second season on Dec. 6.