Hangzhou Spark adds flex support MCD

The pairing of iDK with MCD will make for a deadly support duo at Hangzhou.

The Hangzhou Spark keeps adding new pieces to its roster ahead of the 2021 season. Former Element Mystic flex support Lee “MCD” Jeong-ho has joined the squad, the Overwatch League team announced last night.

MCD will now be the eighth former member of Korean Contenders squad Element Mystic to find a new Overwatch League home during this offseason.

Please welcome our newest Flex Support, and excellent shot caller, Jeong-ho "MCD" Lee (/≧▽≦)/ @mcd_ow #sparkbang pic.twitter.com/O2Q8IM0VtJ — Hangzhou Spark (@Hangzhou_Spark) November 17, 2020

MCD is a name that longtime Overwatch esports fans will surely remember. He was a starting member of the legendary Element Mystic squad that claimed the 2019 Contenders Gauntlet tournament title, which crowned the squad as the best non-OWL team in the world.

Alongside names like Sp9rk1e, Hanbin, and Doha, who were all immediately signed to the Overwatch League, MCD made his name as a fantastic shotcaller and in-game leader during the Gauntlet—on top of being a particularly gifted Ana player. Some would say he’s quite akin to the legendary Ryujehong, formerly of the Seoul Dynasty, especially in character.

Since the Gauntlet, Element Mystic have struggled to find the same kind of talent to help create consistently great results. But the team has continued to stay within spitting distance of the top thanks to the efforts of veteran players like MCD.

Hangzhou has made drastic roster changes during this offseason. And now, with the signing of an experienced backline player like MCD, the Spark are shaping up to be potentially one of the more potent teams coming out of the Asia Pacific region in this upcoming OWL season.