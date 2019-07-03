Guangzhou Charge pick up T1w for Contenders China team

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Guangzhou Charge have acquired The One Winner, also known as T1w, as their Overwatch Contenders China academy team. The new team will be rebranded to T1w.GZA for this season of Contenders China.

Guangzhou previously created a team called Guangzhou Academy to act as their team in Contenders China. Many Overwatch League franchises own teams in Contenders to develop talent, but Guangzhou Academy did so poorly in their season of Contenders China that they disbanded after one season.

ChiXiaoTu OW on Twitter Congratulations to T1W！who has now joined us and become the Academy Team of @GZCharge T1W is 1 of the top teams of CNOW. Here’s a party video, in which we went to the zoo, and played Running Man Tag Battle, and, of corse met our fans🦒https://t.co/IxqPYR4Ghw https://t.co/Auu7a8KS0s

Guangzhou is betting on a team with built-in consistency by picking up T1w, which has been a successful team for four seasons of Contenders. In fact, T1w even won a season of Overwatch Contenders China in 2018. Additionally, the team has never failed to make the semifinals in their region. They also placed third in the most recent Contenders Pacific Showdown, falling only to the top two South Korean Contenders teams.

T1w.GZA includes a few standout players from the past few seasons of Contenders China, such as DPS Tan “Mijia” Xujie and support Tan “illusion” Li. The team will have their first game under the T1w.GZA name against Lucky Future on July 9.