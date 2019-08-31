Get ready to start a blizzard with this $175 Mei statue

Mei is the latest Overwatch hero to get her own statue, and fans of the game can pre-order the collectible now to get it delivered just in time for the holidays.

“Mei is ready to start a blizzard on your display shelf!” Blizzard wrote on the statue’s product page. “Bring home the innovative, positive scientist with this highly detailed statue.”

Overwatch on Twitter Nothing can stop Mei! Pre-order your statue today from the Blizzard Gear store. ❄️ https://t.co/kxxBxoZhU6 https://t.co/qVSFmzIgYj

Standing just over 11 inches tall, Mei hoists her Endothermic Blaster in one hand as she leans onto her robot companion Snowball with the other. The statue, which features the hero in her default outfit, is hand painted down to the very cloud-like pattern of her pants. From her hair pin to the sharpened cleats on her traction boots, the collectible depicts every detail of the character’s design.

With the addition of Mei, the game’s statue collection has grown to a total of 10 Overwatch heroes. Included on the list are Mercy, Reaper, Widowmaker, and Tracer. While the majority of the statues cost $175 each, the statues for Doomfist and D.Va cost $300 and $450, respectively.

The statue is expected to ship at some point before the end of the year, according to its product page. Fans can pre-order the collectible for $175 from Blizzard’s gear store.