‘Genuinely embarrassing’: Overwatch 2 dev gets roasted in viral Marvel Rivals comparison

Marvel Rivals’ closed beta is set to begin later today, and gamers are once again comparing and contrasting it with Overwatch 2.

Two games within the same genre are often compared to one another, but these two hero shooters specifically will most likely be linked forever. It’s impossible to miss the OW2 inspiration within Marvel Rivals, so it’s understandable.

But with comparison also comes competition. And one Twitter/X user pointed out a stark contrast of one specific facet of both games in a July 22 post: the quality in Play of The Game/MVP cosmetics.

The video, posted by @jayjaybeastie on Twitter/X, directly compares the animations between both games, and the difference is stark. While the different videos were likely cherry-picked to prove a point, they’re calling out the fact that Marvel Rivals’ MVP animations are more detailed and exciting than what OW2 has to offer lately.

“The people trying to defend Blizzard (a multibillion dollar company) on this are more harmful to Overwatch than the people criticizing it,” the poster said. “Y’all are accepting a mediocre game as it is for no reason other than you’re too attached and scared to play anything else.”

We’ve yet to see how Marvel Rivals will be monetized, but it’s likely to include a battle pass that may also have MVP animations as rewards, like OW2 does for POTG intros. For now, though, Rivals’ base MVP animations and skin-specific ones are looking exceptional.

OW2 has some amazing ones, too, however. The ones shown off in the video are basic and not an honest or fair comparison, but the fact that these games may end up in competition with each other remains true.

this is genuinely embarrassing blizzard pic.twitter.com/RDDrdHXYiJ — JJ~💚 | #BeastBoy4MVS (@jayjaybeastie) July 22, 2024

With some potentially serious competition in the hero shooter genre, many fans likely hope Blizzard will step up with better OW2 features to combat it. Competition is always a good thing in life as it forces both sides to improve as opposed to staying stagnant, and then everyone wins when the products end up better for it.

