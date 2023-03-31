Funniest voice lines from April Fools’ update in Overwatch 2

Out of all the changes that came to Overwatch 2 for April Fools’ Day, one of the minor tweaks really made a lot of fans chuckle. Every single hero had their ultimate voice lines re-recorded to something much less serious, to the happiness of players all across Overwatch 2.

Here are some of the funniest examples of the re-recorded ultimate voice lines in Overwatch 2 from April Fools’ day.

Funniest Overwatch 2 April Fools’ Day voice lines

Cassidy doesn’t remember the time

To start, we have a classic. Ever since his introduction into Overwatch, Cassidy’s ultimate was always heard across the game with him saying: “It’s High Noon.” But the team at Overwatch and voice actor Matthew Mercer decided to mix it up a little.

ASLDJHASJKDL;ASD I LOVE APRIL FOOLS CASS'S ULT LINES SMMM please keep these in 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mfTDv3M7md — Deaf David (@david_kennedy11) March 31, 2023

Cassidy now has two different phrases he says when he ults. The first is: “It’s two in the morning,” clearly a play on it being past high noon. The second is less focused on a specific time and more on a general one: “It’s past your bedtime.”

Reaper has fun spinning around

The second one on this list is both one of the simplest and one of the best. For Reaper, his ultimate is known for just spinning around and doing a lot of damage to nearby enemies. So, why not just change it to “Weeeeeeeeeeeeee”?

LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/qoT1lkPuGX — granota |-/ HANZO SHORT STORY (@granottaa) March 31, 2023

This isn’t the only new Reaper ultimate voice line, with the other recorded as “Happy, happy birthday”. In the end, the “Weeeeeeeeeee” provides more childlike innocence in such a serious and dark character.

Echo is better than you at everything

This changed voice line is great because it keeps the structure of the original one but makes it funnier. For Echo, when she uses her ultimate and duplicates and enemy, she says “Adaptive circuits engaged” before saying which hero she is duplicating. So this time around, she just tells everyone in the lobby how much better she is than them.

Echos is very fitting lmaoo (when she ults as the person she took over she doesn't say their april fools line) pic.twitter.com/g6w0zm05fk — Deaf David (@david_kennedy11) March 31, 2023

For such a robotic character, it’s nice to see Echo try and taunt her enemies, much like the players using her would do.

There are so many more changed voice lines too, from Soldier:76 asking where his dentures are or Mercy complaining about if she has to use her ultimate. A Twitter thread has a lot of them, but make sure to hop into the Arcade game mode to hear them all.