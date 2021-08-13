Fleta, Sp9rk1e among MVP candidates for 2021 Overwatch League season

The Overwatch League’s 2021 season is quickly coming to a close, meaning it’s time to place votes for the player who shined the most this year.

Due to how competitive the Overwatch League has been in 2021, this year’s list of MVP candidates consists of players from teams all across the standings, highlighting those who brought the most competition to the tournaments throughout the season. Yet some teams have received a lot more recognition for their consistency this year—specifically the competing reigns of the Dallas Fuel and the Shanghai Dragons.

This year’s OWL MVP candidates consist of the following players:

Fearless, Tank player for the Dallas Fuel

Leave, DPS player for the Chengdu Hunters

Hanbin, Tank player for the Dallas Fuel

Sp9rk1e, DPS player for the Dallas Fuel

Fleta, DPS player for the Shanghai Dragons

Lip, DPS player for the Shanghai Dragons

Izayaki, DPS player for the Shanghai Dragons

Pelican, DPS player for the Atlanta Reign

Shu, Support player for the Los Angeles Gladiators

Profit, DPS player for the Seoul Dynasty

Fans can vote for their choice of 2021 Overwatch League MVP via the OWL’s official website, where they can also easily access each player’s stats. In addition, voting is available via Twitter, where players can use #OWLMVP and the Twitter handle or Battle.net name of the MVP candidate for their vote to count. The OWL website says that votes from fans will only make up 25 percent of the overall vote tally, with the other 75 percent stemming from general managers, coaches, broadcast talent, and media.

For honor… and GLORY 🏆



It's time to vote for your #OWLMVP! Vote by using the MVP hashtag and your player's BattleTag!



You can also head over and cast your vote at https://t.co/Wu9YneO9HJ 🥇 pic.twitter.com/a6m12YeyCr — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) August 13, 2021

The Overwatch League previously said this year’s MVP won’t receive an exclusive skin commemorating their achievement along the lines of JJoNak, Sinatraa, and Fleta. The player who wins this year’s MVP will receive a trophy, $50,000, and a jersey patch for their 2022 jersey.

Voting is now available on both the official OWL website and Twitter until Aug. 26. The winner of 2021’s MVP vote will be revealed in September when both the playoffs and Grand Finals of the 2021 season will take place.