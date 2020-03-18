Everything we know about Echo in Overwatch

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Overwatch development team revealed today that a new hero named Echo will be coming to the game in the near future. Echo is the 32nd hero to be added to the Overwatch roster.

Here’s everything we know about who Echo is, what her abilities are, and when she’ll be released.

Background

Echo is a highly evolved artificially intelligent omnic who’s the passion project of Overwatch scientist Dr. Mina Liao. We were first introduced to Echo in the Reunion cinematic when McCree demanded a crate from Ashe and the Deadlock Gang. Ashe ordered B.O.B. to open the crate, revealing Echo’s omnic body.

At the end of the cinematic, McCree placed a chip into her chest, activating her and revealing her face. McCree called Echo his partner, revealing their close relationship. She’s clearly been gone a long time since she was surprised that McCree lost an arm.

Echo’s creator, Dr. Mina Liao, is a scientist who helped develop omnic technology at the Omnica Corporation before the omnic uprising. She was an advocate for omnic rights and held a highly pro-omnic philosophy, believing them to be fundamentally alive and entitled to rights and freedoms.

Introducing Echo.



An evolutionary robot programmed with a rapidly adapting artificial intelligence, Echo represents the cutting edge of technology. pic.twitter.com/aStyP5F4Al — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) March 18, 2020

“I can only hope that [Echo] can change the conversation: That people can understand that the potential of artificial life is so much greater than whatever we have to gain by treating them as our property, or our servants,” Dr. Liao said in a personal log. “There is so much to do, but I have to try to show the world a better way, before it’s too late.”

> Accessing…



> Fragment Recovered: Personal Log of Dr. Mina Liao



> File status: Complete pic.twitter.com/8pNW3RO1sp — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) March 16, 2020

Dr. Liao was invited to join Overwatch during the omnic uprising by Captain Jack Morrison (Soldier 76), who asked her, “who better to help fight [the omnics].” The creation of Echo was apparently funded and supported by Overwatch.

Dr. Liao called Echo her “life’s work” and said that Echo was “her legacy, her promise, her echo.” It seems that Dr. Liao died in some sort of lab explosion, but Echo continues to change the world in her absence.

Tomorrow at 10AM PT, join @timthetatman, along with Game Director Jeff Kaplan, as we get the first look at Overwatch's newest hero: Echo.



📺https://t.co/jklZ4dClg0 pic.twitter.com/iLP9WgA8Ko — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) March 18, 2020

We’ll learn more about Echo’s abilities and release date tomorrow at 12pm CT on TimTheTatman’s Twitch channel.

This article will be updated when the Overwatch development team releases more information about Echo.