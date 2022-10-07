Emongg has one big criticism of Overwatch 2’s competitive mode

Overwatch 2 has only been out for a couple of days, but that’s enough time for some of its top gamers to find little changes that might enhance the experience for players.

Whil talking to his viewers on Twitch this morning, San Francisco Shock content creator Emongg mentioned that there’s one thing that the OW2 competitive mode is lacking.

“I still think there needs to be a little bit more information with the placement system,” he said. “The ranked system, it may not even be that bad, I just feel like there isn’t enough information to know like, ‘OK, I need three more wins.’ My guess is that they’ll probably add that.”

In the previous iteration of Overwatch, players’ competitive rank was associated with a rating that was a visible number. That number changed every game, giving players a reasonable understanding of how many games they’d need to win in a row or how many games above a 50-percent win percentage they needed to be to rank up.

With the competitive ladder changes to Overwatch 2, players don’t get that same depth of information on where exactly they stand. While Emongg believes that a change would be ideal, he isn’t concerned with how it will affect the game long term.

In releasing Overwatch 2, Emongg said that Blizzard likely just wanted to make sure that the basic elements for the game were working optimally, and he thinks quality-of-life and UI adjustments will come as the game gets patched.

“The good news is that this game will be patched every single nine weeks now at minimum, right?” he said. “There’s going to be a new season every nine weeks, so at the very least, we know there will be patches that will come.”