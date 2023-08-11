Emongg answers burning questions about new Overwatch 2 hero Illari’s Ultimate

Overwatch 2‘s introduced new support Illari on Aug. 10 as part of the season six update, and streamer Emongg has some key information on her Ultimate that will help players anticipate her moves better.

In a short video, he answered key questions from fans about Illari’s Captive Sun. The Ultimate allows her to fire an explosive ball of solar energy that slows enemies in a certain area, and will explode to deal additional damage after a delay.

The first clip showed an incredibly powerful combination of Ultimates that can make the whole enemy team disappear in a few seconds. That combo mixes Illari’s Captive Sun with Orisa’s Terrasurge.

The tank will gather up all players around her, allowing Illari to get them into her Captive Sun range, and both characters will deal significant damage in a short time using them.

The Illari ultimate combos in Overwatch 2 are awesome pic.twitter.com/r0unjIuDwi — emongg (@emonggtv) August 10, 2023

Another key piece of information that will undoubtedly help shield tanks and Brigitte players countering Illari is her Ultimate’s interaction with shields in Overwatch 2.

Emongg took Brigitte’s Ultimate as an example to show that Captive Sun goes through shields. It’s very strong, and you might waste an Ultimate or mistakenly think you’re protected when Illari goes up in the air to launch her explosive ball of energy and end up eliminated anyway.

The last answer Emongg gave in the short video was whether Roadhog’s hook could interrupt Illari’s Ultimate. He proved it was the case, and that could prove to be Illari’s biggest counter, as she becomes vulnerable for a short time when using her Ultimate due to her high jump and cast delay.

Emongg also answered some questions on what should be logical interactions with her Ultimate due to being a projectile. He proved it could be countered like every other projectile, such as eaten by D.Va’s Matrix or deflected by Genji.

You should have less of a hard time dealing with Illari thanks to that information. If you’re looking for tips to play her at her full potential, you can read 10 tips OW2 hero designer Pedro Herrera gave fans at the hero’s launch.

