Dallas Fuel signs Crimzo ahead of 2020 Overwatch League season

Overwatch League fans have already started counting down the days before the league returns for season three, but Dallas Fuel is making one more roster move before the offseason wraps up.

The Dallas-based team promoted flex support William “Crimzo” Hernandez from its Contenders roster, Team Envy, to its Overwatch League lineup less than one week before the first games of the 2020 season begin.

The Canadian flex support joined Team Envy in July of 2018. The team won both the first and second seasons of Overwatch Contenders North America West in 2019 and a second-place finish at the 2019 Atlantic Showdown. Crimzo also represented his home country in the 2018 and 2019 Overwatch World Cup, helping the roster reach an impressive third place in 2018.

Dallas Fuel 🔜 #DallasOP Weekend on Twitter Did you think we were done making moves? Say hello to your #OWL2020 Dallas Fuel roster. It’s time to #BurnBlue. https://t.co/xNoMYqPjza

“[Crimzo’s] proven himself time and again on our Contenders team and been to the World Cup twice, so for us this was an easy decision to make,” Dallas Fuel’s head coach Aaron “Aero” Atkins said. “We’re really looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish with him this year.”

Unlike other teams in the league, Dallas Fuel made only a handful of roster changes during the 2019-20 offseason. The team welcomed DPS Jang “Decay” Gui-un, main tank Noh “Gamsu” Young-jin, and DPS Kim “Doha” Dong-ha and parted ways with Son “OGE” Min-seok, Timo “Taimou” Kettunen, and Pongphop “Mickie” Rattanasangchod, who announced his move to content creation last week.

Season three of the Overwatch League begins Feb. 8 with the series between Toronto Defiant and Paris Eternal at 12pm CT, hosted by New York Excelsior. The Fuel will play their first game of the season against Los Angeles Valiant at 6pm CT.