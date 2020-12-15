D.Va temporarily disabled in all Overwatch game modes due to invincibility bug

Blizzard Entertainment has temporarily removed D.Va from all of Overwatch’s game modes after a new bug surfaced following today’s patch. The bug caused the tank hero to become invincible in matches after having her health fully depleted while inside her MEKA.

“We have identified a critical issue with D.Va in today’s patch,” Josh Nash, Overwatch’s community manager, wrote in a forum post. “We have temporarily disabled D.Va from play in all game modes until a fix has been identified. Will follow up when we have rolled out a fix.”

[#Overwatch] We have identified an issue with Dva, and will need to disable her temporarily while the problem is investigated and fixed. https://t.co/2yWTPLZBZH — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) December 15, 2020

The bug prevented D.Va players from automatically ejecting from their MEKA at zero health points, allowing them to continue shooting at enemies and using their Defense Matrix. This, of course, provided an unfair advantage for teams, which ultimately resulted in Blizzard stepping in and removing the tank hero from all game modes.

This issue followed today’s patch, which launched the 2020 Winter Wonderland event, added the new Priority Pass system, and fine-tuned the Replay Viewer. Fans can find the full list of changes in the Dec. 15 patch notes.

Overwatch fans should keep an eye on the Blizzard support Twitter account or the game’s forums to receive updates on when D.Va is ready to rejoin the fight.