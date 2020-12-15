Here are all of the rewards in Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland 2020 weekly challenges

Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland event is back to end 2020 with a bang, bringing three weeks of challenges that reward players with holiday-themed sprays, icons, and skins.

This time around, players will earn content centered around Junkrat, Ana, and Roadhog, each donning festive gear straight from children’s holiday stories. Each week will feature different cosmetic rewards and requires players to win nine games, racking up spray and icon prizes at three and six wins, then the week’s featured Epic skin at nine victories.

These wins may be allocated through games in any mode except custom games, including the returning Mei’s Snowball Offensive and Yeti Hunter, which can be found featured in the Arcade throughout the duration of the event.

From Dec. 15 to 22, players can win games to earn cosmetic items centered around Elf Junkrat, including a player icon at three wins and a spray at six wins. You’ll be granted the master of mayhem’s jolly new skin at the end of the weekly challenge.

The following week, from Dec. 23 to 30, Gingerbread Ana makes her debut alongside a player icon depicting a gingerbread treat and a spray at six wins. Players will receive the cheerful Gingerbread Ana skin after winning nine games.

For the final week, Dec. 31 to Jan. 5, winning games will reward players with cosmetics featuring the not-so-jolly, unhappy soul: Frosty Roadhog. In this skin, Roadhog takes the appearance of a scary snowman, complete with the top hat, button nose, and fierce blue gaze. This unfriendly skin is accompanied by an equally-terrifying yet strangely festive player icon and spray.

These cosmetic items are exclusive to their specific weeks and are unlikely to return in the future, so make sure to win nine games each week to claim your rewards.