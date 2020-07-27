Chengdu Hunters make multiple changes to Overwatch League coaching staff

The Chengdu Hunters made some significant changes to its coaching staff, the Overwatch League team announced on its Weibo account today.

The organization announced the departure of head coach Wu “Dokkaebi” Xiuqing to make way for new signee, Murong Chen, who was previously working for the team on a trial period.

Chengdu Hunters announce a change of coaching staff:



– Chen joins Chengdu as co-head coach, after leading the team to 3 consecutive victories during his trial period. He will stay on board until the end of this season.



– Dokkaebi steps down from the position of co-head coach. pic.twitter.com/vlg03hN1YP — OW Beacon (@OWBeacon) July 27, 2020

Chen joins Chengdu as one of two head coaches for the team, alongside coaching veteran Chang “Ray” Chia-Hua, and will stay on board with the organization until the end of this season.

During his trial period with the team, Chen led Chengdu to three consecutive victories, including wins against some of the best teams in the Asia-Pacific region, like the New York Excelsior and Seoul Dynasty.

Before coaching, Chen was a semi-professional Hearthstone player who went on to be one of the first Chinese commentators for Overwatch following its beta release. Since then, he’s honed his skill for analysis with some of the biggest organizations in Chinese Overwatch, like Lucky Future and Flag Gaming, and has joined the Overwatch League with the reputation as one of the best coaches from China.

The Hunters will likely try to carry their newfound confidence into the upcoming end-of-month tournament.