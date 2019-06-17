Brigitte’s Rally armor is reducing more damage than expected in Overwatch

Overwatch’s Brigitte armor is stronger than it seems, players have found.



Two players shared calculations and proof that the armor she provides from her ultimate, Rally, stacks with her standard armor to reduce damage inconsistently and up to 45 percent more than it should.



One player showed their calculations on how Brigitte’s multi-layered armor reduces an additional 20 to 45 percent of all incoming damage than a single-layered armor in Overwatch. The weirdest part, though, is that this reduction varies within the same time period when her natural and Rally armors are overlaying. The more armor she loses due to opponents’ attacks, the less damage her armor reduces.

The calculation and proof may seem a bit confusing to understand, but another player developed an Overwatch Workshop mode that allows players to see how much damage they’re dealing. They used that while attacking a Brigitte in her natural armor and after she uses Rally, and the numbers prove that the variations the original player calculated are real and happen in game as expected.



r/Overwatch – Visual explanation of the Bug with Brig’s Rally Armor r/Overwatch: Subreddit for all things Overwatch™, the team-based shooter from Blizzard Entertainment.

That variation is the key to understanding how Brigitte can tank some shots so well. At maximum Rally armor stacked with her natural one, she could be able to survive certain shots and abilities that would otherwise eliminate her. If Blizzard recognizes this interaction of multi-layered armor as a bug, Brigitte could become fairly weaker after the company fixes it.



Brigitte is essential in the current Overwatch meta due to her Rally and healing in a large area around her. She’s part of the GOATS team composition that relies on her armor to work at full force.

If Blizzard fixes such interaction, her natural and Rally armor should become one large armor instead of stacking and interacting with one another. That would make her less tanky than she is now and affect the whole Overwatch meta, especially in competitive modes and in the Overwatch League.



Blizzard has yet to comment on that finding.