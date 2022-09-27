Brand collaborations and crossovers could come to the Overwatch franchise, VP says

Overwatch might be interested in exploring collaborations and crossovers, vice president Jon Spector told GameInformer in an interview, although only collaborations that make sense with the franchise will be considered.

Overwatch is following suit with many other live-service games and is transitioning to a free-to-play model for its sequel. An interest in collaborating with other games or media franchises isn’t surprising considering the way other games collaborate with each other and with other pop culture franchises around the globe. Fall Guys and Fortnite are two big games that often collaborate with other titles such as Halo, Among Us, and other forms of pop culture, such as movies or anime shows.

Spector specifically mentioned anime shows collaborating with Fortnite, citing Naruto as one of the examples of a collaboration he enjoyed.

“We’ve seen some really fun examples out there of games working with other brands or other games,” Spector told GameInformer. “I’m a big anime nerd myself. I think it’s super cool when I see Naruto appear in Fortnite. I don’t even play Fortnite, but that’s awesome. And as we look at the Overwatch 2 space, those are things that we’re interested in exploring. If and when we do that, one of our key values is to do it in a way that feels like a great fit for the Overwatch franchise.”

Since Overwatch becomes free-to-play on Oct. 4, they could certainly follow the trend of other free-to-play games that often collaborate with other franchises to provide cosmetic items, or even have themed events in conjunction with another title.

Players are hoping that Overwatch will create in-game cosmetics like the Zedd skin that only appeared during the 2019 Overwatch League broadcast. Fans clamored over it when was showcased, but it never actually came to the game in the form of a collectible skin. Overwatch 2 will launch in early access on Oct. 4, but fans will likely not see any collaborations until the PvP side of the game has fully released and is stable.