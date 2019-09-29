Zedd Widowmaker skin teased at Overwatch League grand finals

During the opening ceremony of the Overwatch League grand finals today, fans went wild as a new unreleased Widowmaker skin briefly flashed on the screen during the festivities.

Pink and blue in color and sprouting a well-known name and logo on it, the skin obviously teased at a collaboration with music producer and DJ Anton Zaslavski, also known as Zedd, who performed on stage.

ZEDD SKIN? Clip of OverwatchLeague Playing Overwatch – Clipped by atoocan

Even though the skin was tied in with the performance, there is no telling if it will actually make its way to the game, or if it was only used to coincide with what was happening on the stage.

Needless to say, the Zedd-themed Widowmaker skin was a cool concept at the very least and a nice touch by the organizers and the Overwatch team to create the model ahead of the DJ’s entrance. Though we have a feeling DJ Khaled might be asking where his own skin was during last year’s finals.

If the Zedd skin does arrive in Overwatch, it will be the first of its kind. Blizzard Entertainment has released skins to commemorate players and Overwatch League teams in the past but has yet to add a skin celebrating the musical talent performing at large-scale events.

The Overwatch League grand finals are currently underway with the San Francisco Shock taking on the Vancouver Titans. Fans can catch the action live from the Overwatch League Twitch channel.