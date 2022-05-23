Boston Uprising parts ways with tank Marve1

The veteran player will return home to South Korea to focus on “personal growth.”

The Boston Uprising entered the 2022 Overwatch League season with a stacked roster, boasting multiple DPS options and three tanks. But today, one of them is headed home to focus on his health.

Boston has parted ways with tank Hwang “Marve1” Minseo, citing “personal issues” the team has tried to solve since he was picked up in late 2021.

“Since last year, Minseo has been reflecting and dealing with personal issues,” said Chris “HuK” Loranger, president of the Boston Uprising, in a Twitter post. “We have worked on trying to alleviate some of those issues but came to the unfortunate mutual conclusion that returning home to South Korea, where he can focus on his personal growth, would be the healthiest option for his well-being.”

Today we say thank you and goodbye to @ow_Marve1



Statement from President @LorangerChris below. pic.twitter.com/3mWyoqFw2P — Boston Uprising (@BostonUprising) May 23, 2022

Marve1 has a long history in the Overwatch League, having played for the Seoul Dynasty for three years before heading over to the West Region when the Boston Uprising acquired him. This season, he shared playing time with the team’s other two tanks, Leyton “Punk” Gilchrist and Kim “ITSAL” Chang-hee.

With a current 2-3 record in the Kickoff Clash qualifiers that includes a handful of questionable losses, Boston has faced criticism from analysts and fans over constant roster rotations. Issues with the roster and staff have also come to light over the past week.

In an interview with Danny Lim after a surprising win against the Washington Justice on May 22, Boston’s primary tank Punk said the team has “had some stuff going on behind the scenes.”

Marve1’s decision to head home to South Korea and “focus on his personal growth,” according to HuK, is likely one of the behind-the-scenes decisions affecting the team.

Boston’s next match, and the team’s final match during the Kickoff Clash qualifiers, is against the Dallas Fuel on May 29 at 2pm CT.