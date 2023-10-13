Blizzard works to fix Brigitte shield bug in Overwatch 2 making her practically unplayable

Brigitte might not have one of the highest pick rates among support heroes, but when she is selected, it’s typically for good reason. Her shielding and light crowd-control are a critical element of countering an enemy team’s dive, but none of that matters if her abilities, you know, don’t work.

It seems like at the start of nearly every Overwatch 2 season, there are a few kinks in the coding that need to be fleshed out, and shortly after the opening of season seven, players started to notice that Brigitte’s shield just wasn’t doing its job sometimes. The most heavily passed around clip on social media was one that showed Brig’s shield completely failing to protect the hero from a D.Va ultimate, something that it should be able to do.

On Friday, Blizzard’s executive producer Jared Neuss finally spoke up about the bug in a social media thread he was tagged in. Asked by a gamer if the team could approach this issue with the “same urgency” that they did when it was discovered that Hanzo had a game breaking bug, he quickly acknowledged that the devs were on the case.

“The team is aware and working on it,” he said.

Neuss didn’t provide any further information about Brigitte’s bug fix or explain how long it might take for the hero’s bug to be fixed. Sadly, players looking to counter a dive might struggle to do so with Brig for the time being because it appears as though the D.Va bomb isn’t the only thing that can get around—or through—her shield. Testing how bugged the shield was, a streamer also found that Roadhog’s Chain Hook can pull in a Brig player through her shield as well.

As it stands, Brigitte players may just have to pick up some other supports to play until the front line healer-shielder is fixed.

