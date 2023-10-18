Blizzard brings K-pop to Overwatch 2 with latest in-game collaboration

Following Riot’s success with the K-pop group K/DA and League of Legends, Blizzard today is announcing that it will be doing something similar with the musical artist Le Sserafim in Overwatch 2.

Le Sserafim is also a K-pop group, and it is comprised of five women—Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunkin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. The South Korean group debuted in 2022 and in a short time they have garnered attention for being one of the best new acts on the K-pop scene, with a handful of singles and a studio album titled Unforgiven.

“We’re extremely excited to be working with Le Sserafim for our game’s first musical artist collaboration,” Overwatch GM Walter Kong said. “Like the heroes of Overwatch, the Le Sserafim members are amazing as individuals, but unstoppable when they come together.”

LE SSERAFIM x OVERWATCH 2 ✨



🌃 Oct 26 ’Perfect Night’ Music Video

🎮 Nov 1 Exclusive In-Game Event

🎤 Nov 4 BlizzCon Appearance



Learn More: https://t.co/ujEgYWSx0U pic.twitter.com/qmrNrQEpxh — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 18, 2023

Working in collaboration with Overwatch 2, Le Sserafim will debut their latest music video for their single “Perfect Night” later this month on Oct. 26. Meanwhile, Overwatch 2’s project with Le Sserafim will include special game modes inspired by the K-pop group, and yes, there will be exclusive Overwatch 2 hero skins involved.

Blizzard did not provide more details regarding the in-game Le Sserafim content or cosmetics, but they did disclose that more details would come later this month on Oct. 30, and the new content will be live on Nov. 1, after the current Halloween Terror event ends. Additionally, the group will make a live appearance at BlizzCon to perform “Perfect Night” to close the convention down on Nov. 4.

