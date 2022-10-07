Blizzard battles Overwatch 2 server issues with another round of maintenance

Though Overwatch 2 is now available in early access, players around the world have struggled to pass a myriad of issues preventing them from logging into the game. Blizzard is stepping in with yet another round of maintenance this evening to fix recurring issues.

Blizzard provided fans a status update on the game’s servers and the issues the team has found, as well as those they are actively addressing, via a new developer update today. To further address many of these issues, including those surrounding cosmetics disappearing and client crashes, the developer will be instituting another scheduled maintenance tonight at 8pm CT.

We have made progress working through launch issues.



Here is an update on what we have addressed and other things we are doing to make your play experience smoother. We plan to take #Overwatch2 offline at 6PM PT for an estimated 1 hr



In the post, community manager Jodie assured fans that SMS protection, a controversial feature that would have locked players out of Overwatch 2 if they did not have an appropriate phone number attached to their accounts, will only impact new players and those who had not connected their Battle.net to the original Overwatch.

Blizzard also elaborated on yesterday’s double-maintenance, saying that they had stabilized login queues, but that “weekend gamer hours will be its biggest test yet.” Players that have merged their accounts across platforms should also now be gaining access to the game past the login screen, though they may continue to notice parts of their collection missing.

The post also details that Blizzard is aware of ongoing matchmaking issues as a result of more players gaining access to the game. This has resulted in increased queue times that the developer hopes to fix throughout the weekend.

While the past few days following the launch of Overwatch 2’s early access have been rough, this weekend will likely bring the game its first major stability test. It is likely that further periods of maintenance will take place in the coming days to further better the experience for players around the world.