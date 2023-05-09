Blizzard adds swathe of hero options for Overwatch 2 players to improve quality of life

For as long as hero mechanics have been at the forefront of Overwatch 2 competition, it’s hard not to acknowledge Blizzard has given players the tools they need to master their craft.

One stroll through the options menus and players will find a plethora of different quality-of-life settings that they can tailor to their liking for each and every hero in the game, from sensitivity and key bindings to crosshair and UI.

With Overwatch 2’s latest midseason patch for season four, it seems Blizzard is expanding these efforts with a hefty addition of hero-specific options that should prove to be useful even for the most seasoned of players.

For instance, Mei mains who’ve long swapped their primary and secondary fire binds in order to aim their icicles more comfortably now have the ability to customize her Ice Wall Confirmation Input. Previously, those who chose to shoot Mei’s icicles with left click were forced to adjust to the awkward command of confirming her wall placements with right click.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Here is the full list of new hero options added in today’s Overwatch 2 update:

D.Va

Hide Boosters Cancel Text – Off by default

Hide Boosters Timer – Off by default

Doomfist

Hand Cannon UI – On by default

Hold To Use Power Block – Off by default

Hide Power Block Cancel Text – Off by default

Hide Rocket Punch Meter – Off by default

Hide Rocket Punch Cancel Text – Off by default

Orisa

Hide Fortify Timer – Off by default

Hold To Use Javelin Spin – Off by default

Hide Javelin Spin Cancel Text – Off by default

Ramattra

Toggle Block – Off by default

Hide Nemesis Form Cancel Text – Off by default

Relative Aim Sensitivity During Nemesis Form – 100% by default

Relative Gyro Aim Sensitivity During Nemesis Form – 100% by default (only available on gyro-supported platforms)

Annihilation Cancel Input – Ability 1 by default

Reinhardt

Relative Aim Sensitivity During Barrier Field – 100% by default

Relative Gyro Aim Sensitivity During Barrier Field – 100% by default (only available on gyro-supported platforms)

Hold To Use Charge – Off by default

Hide Charge Cancel Text – Off by default

Roadhog

Hide Whole Hog Timer – Off by default

Winston

Toggle Secondary Fire – Off by default

Wrecking Ball

Toggle Quick Melee During Roll

Bastion

Relative Aim Sensitivity During Reconfigure – 100% by default

Relative Gyro Aim Sensitivity During Reconfigure – 100% by default (only available on gyro-supported platforms)

Cassidy

Hide Deadeye Timer – Off by default

Hide Deadeye Cancel Text – Off by default

Echo

Hold To Use Focusing Beam – Off by default

Hide Flight Cancel Text – Off by default

Hide Flight Timer – Off by default

Genji

Hold To Use Deflect – Off by default

Hide Deflect Cancel Text – Off by default

Mei

Hold To Use Cryo-Freeze – Off by default

Hide Cyro-Freeze Cancel Text – Off by default

Hide Cryo-Freeze Timer – Off by default

Default Ice Wall Rotation – Horizontal by default

Ice Wall Confirmation Input – Primary Fire by default

Pharah

Toggle Hover Jets – Off by default

Reaper

Hold To Use Wraith Form – Off by default

Hide Wraith Form Cancel Text – Off by default

Shadow Step Confirmation Input – Primary Fire by default

Sombra

Toggle Hack – Off by default

Symmetra

Toggle Secondary Fire – Off by default

Hold To Deploy Sentry Turret – Off by default

Teleporter and Photon Barrier Confirmation Input – Primary Fire by default

Default Photon Barrier Rotation – Horizontal by default

Hide Photon Barrier Timer – Off by default

Torbjörn

Hide Overload Timer – Off by default

Tracer

Blink UI – On by default

Baptiste

Default Amplification Matrix Rotation – Horizontal by default

Amplification Matrix Confirmation Input – Primary Fire by default

Brigitte

Relative Aim Sensitivity During Barrier Shield – 100% by default

Relative Gyro Aim Sensitivity During Barrier Shield – 100% by default (only available on gyro-supported platforms)

Repair Pack UI – On by default

Kiriko

Healing Ofuda Cancels Reload – On by default

Lifeweaver

Relative Thorn Volley Aim Sensitivity – 100% by default

Relative Thorn Volley Gyro Aim Sensitivity – 100% by default (only available on gyro-supported platforms)

Tree of Life Confirmation Input – Primary Fire by default

Mercy

Caduceus Blaster Input – Primary Fire by default

Relative Caduceus Blaster Aim Sensitivity – 100% by default

Relative Caduceus Blaster Gyro Aim Sensitivity – 100% by default (only available on gyro-supported platforms)

Zenyatta

Harmony and Discord Orb Cancel Reload – On by default

Hide Transcendence Timer – Off by default

At face value, it seems there should be many cases where players find that these additions smooth over minor peeves they’ve simply had to deal with so far.

On the other hand, it also wouldn’t be all that surprising if any of these added maneuvers pave the way for new hidden Overwatch tech to be found.