Bizarre Overwatch 2 bug is giving teams an extra player in quickplay

It’s been almost a year since Overwatch switched to the five-versus-five style from the original six-versus-six format, and not many were happy about it. Now, Overwatch 2 is apparently housing a weird glitch that partially brings back the highly missed format, but in an unfair manner, and it’s causing the game’s veterans to reminisce about the good ol’ days.

In a Reddit post dated Sept. 20, a player named satanfan12 posted a screenshot showcasing they were six players against five in a Quick Play match. The anomaly occurred after the entire enemy team left the match, which caused a new player to join satanfan12’s team.

Confusing, right? Well, it led to a hilarious, unfair six-versus-five moment before the servers crashed for the player’s team. So if you’re worried that you may face the same outrageous disadvantage in your Quick Play games, don’t—the match is automatically canceled afterward.

As players pointed out under the post, it’s most likely a bug in Overwatch 2’s matchmaking algorithm that’s causing this. But interestingly, one player claimed that this bug used to occur in Overwatch 1 as well, and it’s just a visual glitch.

When asked for a replay code, satanfan12 said that the game was canceled, and hence, they couldn’t get hold of one. “I think I can’t send one because the server ended up being closed after some time, causing us to play a normal 5v5 on Eichenwalde. But one of the original DPS got replaced by the new guy lol,” they revealed.

Of course, the Overwatch 2 community had its fun, trolling Blizzard for such a bizarre occurrence, but players also talked about how they miss the traditional six-versus-six format of the 2016 title.

One player even suggested that Blizzard might be planning to bring back six-versus-six in some way, hence the glitch.

Well, it isn’t impossible for Blizzard to think that way, considering how badly the fandom wants Overwatch 1’s magic to fix its sequel’s bland meta, especially for tank mains.

