Bizarre bug hilariously makes all of your favorite Overwatch 2 heroes bald

Hopping into Overwatch 2, there are plenty of things that could frighten you, whether it’s a Widowmaker getting no value that won’t swap, or the classic AFK player in spawn totally ruining your ranked matches.

One of the most frightening things happened to one unfortunate player, who ran into a strange bug today that one could both find funny and off-putting.

For a specific player grinding through the hero shooter on his laptop, none of the character models could load with their hair on, leading to all of them contracting the “bald virus,” as they put it.

They couldn’t even put all the screenshots they took of the Overwatch 2 cast in one Reddit thread, and instead had to make two posts on Aug. 30 to show off what all the characters would look like if they took a shaver to their domes. It also helps that the angle of the photos in question makes it look like this particular gamer took them undercover from deep inside Blizzard HQ, though we know it is from their laptop.

This bald bug isn’t too uncommon for individual models, especially when graphic settings are low and the game doesn’t load up properly. The fact this player got all the Overwatch models in the same game though is quite rare.

The whole situation was made even funnier by some of the title’s most popular heroes just looking totally weird.

For example, D.Va hairless shows off what looks like a massive forehead, akin to the popular character Megamind. Reinhardt without his signature hair looks like Soldier:76 if he hit bulking season, while Mercy has her yellow headset hanging much further from her head with the lack of her tall, flowing hair. Kiriko has a similar situation, with her mask floating above her forehead like it has the same spiritual connection she does.

Some of the comments on both of the Reddit threads add even more comedy to the mix, like comparing bald Reinhardt to the Heavy weapons guy from Team Fortress 2, or a Pixar version of actor Jason Statham.

Other comments even enjoy how some of the characters look with shorter hair, like Zarya and Sombra, who already sported cuts with very short hair on the sides.

One of the coolest ideas to come out of this post is the idea this could be a great April Fools’ joke. Blizzard has done this in the past, with the standard googly eyes planted on every character. That has been around for the last couple of years, so why not spruce it up and make all the characters go bald? This time it would be official, instead of a bug, and it would bring many people joy, as these hilarious photos did.

