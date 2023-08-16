Big gainz: Brigitte to receive a buff in Overwatch 2, but not how you think

Overwatch 2: Invasion brought a number of new skins to the team-based FPS game, and one of them for one of the game’s support heroes has been a topic of discussion ever since.

Brigitte got a new look as part of the Invasion update, specifically in the “Ironclad” mission set in Gothenburg. Her new look was generally well-received by the community, with one exception: She’s not nearly as buff as she normally looks.

Okay ! yall been saying Brig skin needed the muscles back, AND I agree… next update she will have em 💪#overwatch #brig #gains pic.twitter.com/uGlrO4wpW9 — Rakan Khamash (@RakanKhamash) August 16, 2023

The skin, named Sparkplug, features Brigitte in casual attire other than some armor on her shoulders, gloves, and upper torso, along with an Ironclad Industries T-shirt and flannel tied around her waist. But her arms were an issue for many. And Blizzard agrees.

“Okay,” said Blizzard senior character artist Rakan Khamash on Twitter. “Y’all been saying Brig skin needed the muscles back, and I agree. Next update she will have ’em.”

Khamash posted a comparison image of Brigitte’s arms before and after the update. Her arms themselves are still around the same size, but the main change was made to the muscular definition of her biceps.

Brigitte has always been a popular hero as far as design is concerned, thanks in large part to the fact that she’s been celebrated as a muscular woman. She’s not quite on the level of Zarya when it comes to gains, but she’s getting there. And this fix will have her back on the right track.

It’s unclear if this change will be worked into the lore of the game, like Brigitte working extra hard in the gym to fight off the Omnic invasion, or if this is just a cosmetic change. Stay tuned for more information on this pressing community issue.

