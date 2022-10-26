Best Sojourn crosshair and settings in Overwatch 2

One of Overwatch 2’s newest heroes is Sojourn, a powerful damage character that can blow away enemies in a matter of seconds. Sojourn’s primary weapon is a devastating Railgun that fires several rounds and has a fairly quick reload time. However, players can choose to charge the Railgun with their secondary fire and deliver a lethal blow.

The Railgun is able to fire multiple shots before reloading, so players aren’t limited in who exactly they fire at. Instead, players will be able to hit multiple enemies at once if they’re accurate enough. Although, if players choose to charge up the Railgun, they’ll likely want to hone in on one enemy. In order to facilitate the hero’s variety of shots, players can use a certain crosshair for Sojourn in Overwatch 2 that maximizes their ability to hit enemies with their Railgun.

Sojourn’s crosshair settings in Overwatch 2

Because of Sojourn’s varying types of attack with the Railgun, players will want to use the crosshair reticle. While something like the circle or dot could be useful for players who only want to charge up the Railgun and hone in on one enemy at a time, the crosshair is the best choice overall. The spread on the crosshair complements the Railgun’s primary fire due to its branching lines. Players are able to get a better gauge of where those multiple shots are going.

Then, if players want to charge up the Railgun, they can use the middle dot on the crosshair to target a single enemy. Remember, though, the charged-up Railgun is Hitscan, which means that players don’t have to adjust for anything. Wherever players fire the shot is where it will go, so using the central dot gives players a perfect understanding of where their shot is going to land.

All of this together allows players to use the crosshair in two different ways. Players can use the entire crosshair while shooting the Railgun at multiple enemies and then use the dot for when they want to charge up and eliminate a single enemy.

The exact settings for Sojourn’s crosshair in Overwatch 2 are viewable below:

Type : Crosshairs

: Crosshairs Show Accuracy : Off

: Off Color : Player preference, but something brighter is recommended

: Player preference, but something brighter is recommended Thickness : 1

: 1 Crosshair Length : 10

: 10 Center Gap : 10

: 10 Opacity : 100%

: 100% Outline Opacity : 0%

: 0% Dot Size : 2

: 2 Dot Opacity : 0%

: 0% Scale with Resolution: On

Players can test out this specific crosshair for Sojourn and see if they want to make any adjustments. They can also practice with Sojourn using this crosshair by going to some aim training courses. We’ve previously recommended a few of the best ones you can find in Overwatch 2.