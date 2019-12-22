This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Another holiday season is upon us. If you’re one of the many people out there with an Overwatch fan on your shopping list, you may be wondering where to start. We’ve got you covered.

This guide outlines a few favorite gifts for Overwatch fans at every price point, from stocking-stuffers to super splurges. Original prices are listed for every item, but with holiday sales, the items may be much cheaper. Get those carts rolling, shoppers.

Stocking stuffers

Tiny presents mean big things for your favorite Overwatch fan. Here are a few options under $10 that’ll please anyone on your list.

Overwatch Funko Pop! Figures ($9.99 and up)

Since most of the heroes in Overwatch have Funko versions of themselves, this could be the easiest gift for any fan. Find out your recipient’s favorite hero and start searching. Are they a Mercy aficionado or would they prefer a detailed recreation of D.Va’s mech? Certain stores also have exclusive figures for the collector in your life.

Pachimari Mini Plush Hangers ($7.99)

Image via Blizzard Gear Store

Any person, Overwatch fan or not, would appreciate a tiny Pachimari to brighten their day. These adorable octopus-turnip hybrids act as mascots for the Overwatch universe. The mini plush hangers come in a variety of styles, like a spooky mummy or snorkeling adventurer, and are available at many retail stores as well as the Blizzard Gear shop. Here’s an insider tip they don’t put on the listings: every Pachimari hanger squeaks when you squish it. You’re welcome.

Overwatch Backpack Hangers Mystery Bags ($4.99 and up)

If your gift recipient loves a little mystery, these blind bags may be for them. Each pack contains one backpack hanger figure of an Overwatch hero. Series one of the blind bags contain heroes like McCree, Soldier: 76, and Tracer. These hangers are available for around $4.99 in-store at most retailers, like Target, Amazon and Five Below.

Gifts under $20

Not every piece of Overwatch merchandise has to break the bank.

Overwatch: The Official Cookbook ($18.29)

For budding chefs or people who just want to learn how to make Hanamura’s famous ramen, the Overwatch cookbook is the perfect gift. Each Overwatch hero gets a handful of recipes that reflect their past and their homeland. Not only does the book provide a fun cooking experience, it provides bonus lore and snippets about heroes and locales within the game.

Overwatch Adult Coloring Book ($12.95)

Coloring is relaxing. Competitive mode is not. Let your favorite Overwatch addict take some time away from the screen with this book, which includes 75 pieces of art to color. Pair with a pack of colored pencils and your gift shopping is done. The book is available at Barnes and Noble and other bookstores. We are not responsible if the gift recipient gives every hero a new mustache.

Overwatch Blackout Snapback Hat ($19.99)

Image via J!NX

Nerd out, but make it fashionable. Sometimes, people don’t want to be loud about their fandom. This sleek snapback by J!NX will fit into every ensemble without screaming about Overwatch in neon pastel colors. There’s also a covert beanie version if cold weather is a concern.

“Play of the Game” Mug ($19.99 and up)

Coffee is always necessary for those long hours grinding competitive mode. Why not give your Overwatch fan a personalized mug? FandomWearCo on Etsy allows you to customize a “Play of the Game” mug with a player tag and favorite character. This thoughtful gift will brighten your favorite player’s spirits even when they lose six games in a row.

Gifts under $50

More money means more problems, but it also equals more presents. Shoppers looking for slightly bigger gifts should try these options.

J!NX Overwatch Ultimate Hoodies ($59.99)

Stay cozy while repping your favorite hero. Over the past few years, J!NX has been rolling out hoodies that represent each hero in Overwatch. Each hoodie has hero-specific details, like D.Va’s MEKA stickers or Doomfist’s arm tattoo. While they’re normally priced at $59.99 on the online store, J!NX often has sales during the holiday season for these items in particular.

LEGO Bastion Building Kit (Under $50)

If you didn’t get enough of LEGO Bastion during Bastion’s Brick Challenge, now you can build the omnic in real life. LEGO’s partnership with Overwatch has lead to a lot of extremely cool building sets, but Bastion seems to fit the brand the most. The kit has 620 pieces and, most importantly, includes a LEGO Ganymede along with Bastion. It’s available at Target and Amazon alongside other Overwatch kits.

Pachimari Woven Button-up ($44.90)

Image via BoxLunch

The only thing better than a normal Pachimari is a tropical Pachimari. This button-up shirt features a palm and hibiscus print with partying Pachimaris scattered throughout. The shirt is available in men’s sizes XS to XXL and is a BoxLunch exclusive item. As of publication, the site is currently sold out, but keep an eye out for new stock before the holidays.

D.Va Bunny Slippers ($39.99)

Don’t get cold feet while you try to raise your APM. These slippers may not make your gameplay better, but they’ll certainly make it cuter. Modeled after D.Va’s bunny mascot, the slippers match perfectly with the rest of Overwatch’s D.Va merch. The slippers are available on the Blizzard Gear Store.

Splurges

If money isn’t an object, you can get some very cool objects for a special Overwatch fan.

Mercy Jersey Moto Jacket ($69.90)

Her Universe prides itself on producing gamer gear for women and the company consistently churns out high-quality products. This moto jacket, available in regular and plus sizes, will make every Mercy main swoon. The soft jacket features embroidered support symbols on the front and Mercy’s signature wings on the back.

Shimada Reversible Satin Bomber Jacket ($119.99)

Genji and Hanzo Shimada share a lot of similarities. They both have cool dragon powers, very nice eyebrows, and a lot of hidden anger. This reversible jacket focuses on the cool dragon powers. One side is satin in hues of grey with Genji’s ultimate symbol embroidered in green while the other side is oceanic blue and yellow with Hanzo’s symbol. For the fan who can’t pick a favorite Shimada, a trip to the Blizzard Gear Store is in order.

Overwatch x Loungefly Snowball Utility Backpack ($98.99)

Image via Blizzard Gear Store

It’s not about the size of the bag, it’s about how a-Mei-zing it is. This backpack, modeled after Mei’s robot companion Snowball, probably won’t hold all the essentials for work or school. It does guarantee all your stuff will be stored in the world’s cutest container, though. The bag has straps as well as a top carry handle, making it perfect for conventions or cosplays. Available at the Blizzard Gear Store.

Premium Statues ($189.99 and way up)

Some players value style above all else. When only the best will do, premium statues at the Blizzard Gear Store are here to please. The single-hero statues stand over a foot tall with breathtaking detail and construction. Mercy and Lucio seem ready to jump into action. Widowmaker stands in sparkling purple chrome while Genji readies his Dragonblade. The true showstopper is D.Va and her mech. Standing at nearly two feet tall, the hand-painted statue will set you back $469.