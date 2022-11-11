Best Genji counters in Overwatch 2

Genji has always been one of Overwatch’s most annoying heroes.

In the first game, his high mobility, powerful ultimate, and ability to deflect incoming projectiles made him difficult to fight against, especially in the higher ranks of play. Slower heroes like Zenyatta and Ana stood no chance against him. In fact, having a Genji as your ally while playing Zenyatta or Ana was also troublesome since he was as difficult to hit with friendly shots as with enemy projectiles.

In Overwatch 2, Genji is reclaiming his throne as one of the franchise’s strongest damage heroes. He can simply outpace most other heroes, especially now that crowd control abilities have been mostly relegated to tanks. If your tank is unable to catch him or prevent him from diving into the backline, which he excels at, your team could be in serious trouble.

If you’re tired of dealing with obnoxious Genjis, read on for the best ways to counter him in Overwatch 2.

All Genji counters in Overwatch 2

Zarya

Many of the heroes on this list are powerful against Genji because they use non-projectile beam weapons, which means he can’t deflect them. Zarya is already a powerful hero in the game’s meta right now, and her power over Genji only makes her more valuable. She can use her Particle Barrier shields to protect teammates Genji is chasing with Dragonstrike, and he can’t do anything to stop her primary fire. While Zarya’s primary job shouldn’t necessarily be targeting Genji, she can do a great job keeping him at bay as she protects her team.

Symmetra

Like Zarya, Symmetra’s beam passes through Genji’s Deflect, continuing to damage him even as the ability progresses. The longer her beam stays in contact with an enemy, the more damage it deals, making it a great way to capitalize on a Genji who has been stunned by a tank. Symmetra’s Sentry Turrets—which can be just as annoying as Genji himself—are a great way to slow him down and reduce his overall agility.

Moira

Moira is one of the best counters to Genji, but it comes at a cost. She has a beam weapon similar to Zarya’s and Symmetra’s, but Moira’s beam auto-locks to nearby heroes, meaning that even if they shift left or right, you can still deal continuous damage to them as long as you’re reasonably close and maintain line of sight. Genji can’t deflect Moira’s beam, and even if he jumps or climbs up a wall, she can remain locked onto him and deal continuous damage. Because Moira is a support rather than a damage hero, her beam doesn’t do quite as much damage as other heroes.

There’s also a cost-benefit decision to be made when pursuing or protecting against a Genji as Moira. When Moira is attacking a hero with her primary fire, she can’t heal her team at the same time. She’s meant to be an off-healer, so if you have a main healer on your team, they’ll feel the impact less. If you’re running double off healer, though, make sure you aren’t abandoning your team to pick off a meddling Genji.

Winston

Like Moira, Winston can rule the roost with his auto-lock beam weapon. His Tesla Cannon primary fire hits everyone around him as long as he’s in range and deals a small amount of sustained damage. Winston is great at pursuing small, highly mobile heroes like Genji because he has mobility of his own: he can follow Genji into a backline using his Jump Pack, making it harder for the cyber ninja to escape. While the Tesla Cannon’s damage isn’t very high, it’s high enough to make a difference in cases where Winston can follow Genji like Genji follows other heroes.

Pharah

Rather than being able to truly counter Genji, Pharah is simply good at staying away from him. While Genji’s mobility is extremely high, it’s still not as high as Pharah’s. She can stay in the air for extended periods of time and fly out of his range if he gets close, and her long-range rockets deal splash damage to a Genji close to their impact point. Attempting to deflect a rocket is useless and his shuriken generally can’t reach her when she’s in the sky, making Pharah a great choice if you just want Genji to leave you alone.

Echo

Echo is an all-in-one Genji killer. Not only does she have hyper mobility and can fly to get away from him, like Pharah can, but her finishing move Focusing Beam can’t be deflected, allowing her to finish him off as long as she can track him. Her other abilities are mostly projectile-based, so it can be difficult to hit him with them. But that doesn’t really matter if Echo can avoid him anyway; she can just focus her fire on other heroes on the enemy team.