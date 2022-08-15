Best 10 games like Overwatch

Overwatch is arguably one of the most influential games in recent history. Overwatch did many things well, including characters with their own animations, abilities, and powers based on their personalities. Overwatch‘s success was primarily due to the characters being admirable and so diverse that who you chose really influenced the game’s course.

In Overwatch, players don’t just choose a character based on their appearance, they also consider what powers they possess and their personalities. This was unique when Overwatch was first released, giving the shooter much more personality than its competitors without requiring much story development.

The game started to receive a lot more competition from games with similar concepts and mechanics as time went on. Overwatch is no longer the titan it once was in terms of FPS games or even team-based shooters. Even so, it doesn’t mean the fanbase is gone, or the game isn’t good anymore. Overwatch is still a force to be reckoned with, and a sequel will come out soon.

There is plenty to consider when looking for a game to play because of the constant competition that keeps coming up against Overwatch. We’ve got you covered if you’re tired of Overwatch or need something to hold you over until Overwatch 2 is released.

Below are the best games like Overwatch.

10) Knockout City

Image via Sony

Knockout City only seems silly to add to this list at first, but it is a great team-based shooter. The dodgeballs are your weapon; you need to react quickly and work with your teammates to eliminate the enemy team. There have been multiple seasons, and the player base is slowly growing. Players have a lot of freedom to customize their characters and when you reach a certain level, you’ll look very different from other players. The game is not taken seriously by many, but Overwatch and VALORANT clearly influence it, and it offers a unique playing experience.

9) Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Image via Valve

CS:GO is probably the most well know first-person shooter on PC. As a result of multiple installments and Valve’s welcoming attitude as a developer, the player base has grown exponentially. This also means there are a lot of players who are just amazing at the game, and it’s not very beginner friendly. Like Overwatch, CS:GO is all about working as a team to beat your enemy. If you’re not good at working with a team, you will not last long in CS:GO. CS:GO has no powers, but you’re missing out if you haven’t tried it. You’ll likely fall in love with the game since it’s much more customizable and accessible than most available games.

8) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege

Image via Ubisoft

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is the ultimate cops and robbers game. During the game, one team attempts to get to and take out another, while the other holds its ground and defends its position. This would be a camper’s paradise in a normal situation, but your enemies could come from anywhere because the walls are breakable. Although certain classes have special abilities, similar to Overwatch, the gameplay revolves around being a regular person fighting other people. Outmaneuvering the other team is more important than winning a direct shootout.

Another similarity is that each round has only one life, so if you die, you die. Despite clutches occurring when players get good positions or line things up correctly, it’s a very team-oriented game.

7) Team Fortress 2

Image via Valve Corporation

Team Fortress 2 had a huge influence on the gameplay of Overwatch.

The classic team-based gameplay of Team Fortress 2 is coupled with its pleasing aesthetics. There are different abilities and benefits for each class in Team Fortress 2, and like Overwatch, players need to master them to do well. It’s easy to learn because it hadn’t changed much since it was created, at a time when PCs weren’t too big to accommodate developers adding a lot to the game.

Capture the Flag, King of the Hill, Control Point, and many others are also available besides team deathmatch. One of the best things about Team Fortress 2 is that it is free to play and requires only a PC equipped with Steam.

6) Rocket Arena

Image via Final Strike Games

Rocket Arena adds a unique dynamic to the team-based shooter genre. The game is a three-vs-three shooter, giving each character a rocket launcher to use against their enemies. Blast meters replace health meters, which increase when players are hit. As in Super Smash Bros., the meter indicates how much a player will be blown away. They will be blasted from the arena further if that meter is higher. Players die when they are blown out of a map.

Players can choose from 10 characters to play against other players, but the character they choose doesn’t really affect their gameplay. As opposed to Overwatch, the characters are purely cosmetic. If you get tired of blowing each other up in Rocket Arena, you can play Capture the Flag, Rocket Ball (a sports game), and treasure hunt.

5) Rogue Company

Image via First Watch Games

Rogue Company is a game that encourages players to jump, sprint, and navigate across the map quickly. As Rogue Company is a third-person game, characters can climb and roll in a more visually appealing manner. There are four-vs-four and six-vs-six game modes, and the gameplay feels like Overwatch, but the maps are a little looser. This makes firefights feel less restrictive.

Depending on which character you choose, you can use different abilities. If you master your main character and learn the strengths and weaknesses of other characters, you can be just as good at Rogue Company as at Overwatch. For those looking for something as close as possible to Overwatch, this is a perfect choice.

4) Paladins

Image via Hi Rez Studios

Overwatch and Paladins share a very similar concept. Players select a character and face off with other players in this five-vs-five team-based shooter. Each character has a set of abilities and an ultimate that can be used after dealing enough damage to their opponents.

The bonus of Paladins is that players can customize their heroes using their XP. It’s not as easy as it sounds because the game’s overly complicated currency system makes it difficult to purchase items using the XP, gold, and crystals. The game rewards you with experience through daily achievements and quests. You can earn gold by winning matches, leveling up, and visiting the game daily. Usually, games bundle everything together, giving XP and currency for each of these things, but in Paladins, they are separate. The only way to get crystals is to use real-world money. You’ll get used to this system as you use it more, but it seems unnecessary to separate the earning of currencies.

Additionally, players can engage in onslaught, ranked, and siege modes.

3) Apex Legends

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Overwatch is known more for its characters than anything else. The idea was taken by EA and adapted into its own characters, which the devs made to have unique animations and abilities. Instead of using unique characters to make a team-based shooter, Apex put them into a battle royale. Players selected characters with unique skillsets and ultimates to use against others who might be able to utilize these skills more effectively. Normally, the game is played by three players in a trio, but some players prefer playing as duos or solos. Regardless of how you play, there is a character that you will most likely do well with. By making players relate to and identify with a character, EA has been able to build an addicting and dominating force in the battle royale genre.

2) Battleborn

Image via 2K

Battleborn came out around the same time as Overwatch but chose a different game to model itself after. Overwatch is a lot like Team Fortress 2, where players use a character’s abilities to get ahead. They team up with other characters, and they’re more likely to win if they can work together well. Battleborn feels way more like a MOBA than team-based shooters. One look at a Battleborn map will remind players of League of Legends. Both League and Dota 2 are amazing games, but they work well because they’re MOBAs designed to be MOBAs. As a shooter player, you want the gameplay and graphics to match your main objective, shooting your enemies. One of those times when working separately toward one common goal didn’t work. It’s still a fun game, just not as fun as Overwatch or VALORANT.

1) VALORANT

Image via Riot Games

It is very hard to find a game more like Overwatch than VALORANT. The two companies competed head-to-head on team-based FPS games until VALORANT emerged victorious. The two feature unique characters with backstories that drive their animation and voice lines. Their powers revolve around their personalities; when played well, they give the game a feeling not quite captured by other team-based games. Overwatch came out first, but VALORANT had learned from its shortcomings and provided a much more balanced experience. It may be a good time to start playing VALORANT if you like Overwatch but haven’t played it yet.

If you’ve played Overwatch, you’re very likely to get hooked to VALORANT because the game is free, inviting, and easy to get into, and it’s as close as a game can get without being a copy.