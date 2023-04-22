B.O.B.’s knock-up has tragic unintended consequences for Ashe and teammates

We don't think that's what Ashe meant when she said "Do something."

Ashe’s omnic sidekick may be a powerful ultimate ability in Overwatch 2, but that doesn’t mean the large artificially intelligent outlaw isn’t prone to making mistakes from time to time.

This week, one team of players found out the hard way that telling B.O.B. to “do something” may not necessarily always result in a team kill for Ashe and her crew.

In a video posted to Reddit, one Overwatch 2 player used the POV of a Soldier: 76 preparing to activate his Tactical Visor to share just how catastrophic a mistake one can make by carelessly letting B.O.B loose.

As the Soldier player popped out of a building to use his ultimate ability, this Ashe player responded with an ult of her own. However, as the player sent B.O.B. in the direction of the Soldier player, they didn’t account for what would happen when the Omnic got to Soldier.

As Soldier was letting loose a flurry of auto-aimed shots, B.O.B.’s initial charge into battle popped Soldier into the air, giving him a perfect angle to eliminate Ashe and one of her supports. At the same time, the aerial boost helped the Soldier dodge an Earthshatter from the enemy team’s Reinhardt and completely sway the course of a fight that included two ultimates from the enemy team.

B.O.B. is largely known for being an enormous body with a hefty health pool and a consistent burst of shots, but the knock-up that he does can sometimes be forgotten about. While it typically does more good than harm in displacing enemies and setting up Ashe for a few free shots on enemies, this humorous highlight proves that sometimes that isn’t the case.