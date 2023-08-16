As Overwatch 2 drowns in Steam hate, fans are trying to trend in support of the devs

Overwatch 2 isn’t having a good time over at Steam after being showered with negative reviews, so devoted players have started a movement to ease the tension and appreciate the devs for making a game that has grown close to their hearts.

The game was released on Steam on Aug. 10 and was review-bombed shortly after its debut, resulting in an “Overwhelmingly Negative” review score. In an attempt to counteract the review bombing, A Twitter account called Overwatch Cavalry tried alleviating the toxicity by creating the hashtag #OWDevAppreciation2023 on Aug. 15.

The hashtag aims to shout out the developers and teams that worked on Overwatch 2 to let them know there are still players out there who appreciate them despite the hardship the game is currently encountering.

Dedicated Overwatch fans have created a hashtag to show their support for Team 4 amid Steam review bomb — #OWDevAppreciation2023 💙 pic.twitter.com/14lBCtaYRm — Overwatch Cavalry (@OWCavalry) August 15, 2023

Many players have gone the emotional route, telling stories about how Overwatch changed their lives.

A streamer called Eskay said they’ve been playing the game since they were 14 and they’ve become the person they are today because of the game and its community. They closed by thanking the developers for making a game that was always there for them.

I've played Overwatch every day since I was 14… I'm 22 now and still going strong! This game and its community helped me find myself and grow to become the person I am today. Thank you OW developers for making the game thats always been there for me ❤️ #OWDevAppreciation2023 pic.twitter.com/1aXPSMVfp1 — eskay (@EskayOW) August 16, 2023

Even the Overwatch developers themselves jumped in on the hashtag to shout out their workmates and chime in to explain what the game means to them. Arin, a Blizzard employee working in the talent marketing branch, said Overwatch was the first FPS that felt accessible to them and it helped them during their toughest times.

It’s hard to describe how much Overwatch has meant to me and helped me through some of the toughest times in my life.



Overwatch was the first FPS game that ever felt truly accessible to me.



I’m a little biased but I think everyday should be #OWDevAppreciation2023! pic.twitter.com/Y6FDz45bIR — Arin Goldsmith (@ArinGoldsmith) August 15, 2023

If you’re an Overwatch fan and are a little disheartened by the review bombing on Steam, I highly suggest you check out the hashtag on Twitter. There are still many appreciation posts under the hashtag that might brighten up your day.

