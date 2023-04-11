Annoying Overwatch 2 design flaw kills opponents before the match begins

Overwatch 2 is a fast-paced game that can push many players to their limits. Toxic teammates and a blatant unbalance in skills can often lead to frustration—but there’s nothing worse than bugs ruining your day.

In a Reddit thread on April 10, a player highlighted an annoying bug that can lead to the whole team raging from minute one.

On Havana, a D.Va player advanced to the opponent’s spawn before the round began and attempted to deal damage to players waiting behind the door. While players are supposed to be completely safe in the spawn area—especially before a round starts—D.Va was able to deal damage to an opponent inside the spawn.

After rattling off some bullets, Mei added a few shots of her own and unexpectedly killed the enemy Reaper just three seconds before the round begin.

“Reaper used cookie emote and thus his face phases through the door and spawn barrier and she can shoot it,” a player explained in the comments.

Glitched spawns have been rampant for a long time in Overwatch 2. In March, another clip showed more hurdles a Reaper player went through thanks to a similar glitch.

The defending Reaper provoked their opponents just before a round began and used a taunting emote when standing in front of the door. Their character then went through the door and they got themself killed in a similar manner.

It remains to be seen when Blizzard Entertainment will fix this bug. For now, best be careful and step away from the spawn door.