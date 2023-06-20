Ana player hilariously demonstrates how to beat Widowmaker at a sniping duel in Overwatch 2

She can do a whole lot more than just heal.

Widowmaker may have been nerfed to start season five, but the French assassin is still a force to be reckoned with by players that know how to use her well, and sometimes it takes a wiley old veteran support hero to give the sniper a taste of her own medicine.

In a clip posted to reddit today, one player showed exactly how to deal with a pesky Widowmaker by playing Captain Amari during a deathmatch on the Hollywood map.

While Widowmaker is still more than capable of dealing one-shot blows to a 200-health target, this Ana player was able to leverage positioning, poise, and a lot of luck to secure a kill against the Widowmaker that was leading the lobby in killing blows.

With the Widow perched on the jailhouse in the corner of the map, she had a prime position that allowed her to keep sights on her enemies and avoid getting flanked, but what she didn’t account for was what might be falling from the sky.

Related: Here are the Overwatch 2 season 5 patch notes

As the Ana player approached and tucked in close to the walls of the jailhouse to avoid line-of-sight with the Widowmaker, they lobbed a Biotic Grenade straight up into the sky overtop the building.

Attempting to take out this Ana player, the Widowmaker was baited to the corner of the building momentarily before realizing that fighting such an awkward close-range sniping duel would be a waste of time. However, as the Widowmaker stepped away from the corner where Ana was standing, she walked directly underneath the Biotic Grenade that was finally on its way to the ground.

Related: Overwatch League pro gives masterclass in Ana’s hidden DPS potential

To truly codify the absolute memery of the situation, the Ana player delivered a customary salute to the top of the jailhouse to make sure that the Widowmaker received an appropriate amount BM after getting downed by a support player as a DPS in a free-for-all Deathmatch.

About the author