All souvenirs in Overwatch 2, ranked 

Overwatch’s long-anticipated sequel adds numerous important things to the game, like the switch to five vs. five competition as well as several new heroes. If you’re not here for the play-altering changes, you’ll likely approve of a new tier of cosmetics that joins the fray in Overwatch 2.

Souvenirs are 3D items that can be displayed using an emote in-game. For example, if you have it unlocked, you can display a holographic origami crane or huge trophy to enemies or allies. A total of 10 options are offered for season one, but that will likely be more than enough to keep players busy. Most souvenirs are attached to the battle pass, but others listed as “unknown unlock” may be unlocked with challenges or achievements to be revealed at a later date.

To help you focus your energy on more important grinds, we’ve ranked these new additions from best to worst.

10) Pineapple pizza (Battle pass, tier 23)

Somehow, we know the addition of this souvenir is going to cause more internal community feuding than the legitimacy of one-trick players or the use of “gg ez” in chat. As traditional pizza enthusiasts, we believe this souvenir is an abomination and only serves to reflect the incredibly prevalent pro-pineapple agenda in the Overwatch development offices. They need to be stopped.

9) King’s payload (unknown unlock)

While this replica of the infamous payload does look neat, unless it comes from a seriously difficult achievement or challenge, there’s little flex to be had flashing a choo choo train to your enemies. Reinhardt players may get the most use out of it by steamrolling their opposition.

8) Folded crane (Battle pass, tier 68)

This souvenir is beautiful but a bit boring, considering it lacks the colorful qualities of its weapon charm counterpart. The crane is eye-catching, though, and is ideal for a pacifist or a player who curates their Instagram grid for fun. If you’ve ever moved around an entire table to take a picture of food, this might be the souvenir for you.

7) Trophy (unknown unlock)

While it’s a bit gaudy and huge, this trophy is definitely a flex against the other team. It has nothing on the sweeping form of the Overwatch League trophy, but we have a feeling that this souvenir is tied to a challenge or achievement that will make it more meaningful. Hopefully, it’s a bit more than a participation award.

6) Puzzle cube (Battle pass, tier 42)

This souvenir may not make sense in the grand scheme of gaming, but it’s definitely an eye-catching piece of art to show to allies or foes. It fits right in with the sakura theme of many Kiriko-related unlocks in the battle pass. As a bonus, it’s also neon enough to fit the season one cyberpunk theme. Is this a way to distract snipers on your team with shiny things? We’re not saying not to do that.

5) Heart (unknown unlock)

Please do not use this souvenir to hit on your teammates or for their Snapchats. Knowing that’s the likely fate for this cute heart, it falls down the list based on its future status as an unbearably cringe symbol for edater duos everywhere. It regains some legitimacy if used to send love to someone you just shoved off the map.

4) Mechanical brain (Battle pass, tier 8)

As season one’s earliest unlockable souvenir, it’s also a particularly good option for players who are grinding the battle pass. There’s no cooler way to show your enemies something they apparently lack than by flashing this metal monstrosity at them.

3) GG (unknown unlock)

While this shining holographic “GG” seems like a show of good faith, this souvenir quite possibly has the most toxic potential of all the season one options. Nothing hurts more as an Overwatch player than getting pounded into the ground by someone who then types a sweet message to you. Due to its versatility for telling players both “good game” or “get good,” it cracks the top three.

2) Robo thumb (Battle pass, tier 74)

There’s actually no valid reason for us to be putting a disembodied robot hand this high up in the rankings, it’s just extremely cool. Why settle for the usual emote thumbs-up at your friends or foes when you can send them a slightly spooky and incredibly impressive version? This arm is probably not a favorite choice of the omnic Overwatch stole it from, though.

1) Salty (unknown unlock)

Much like D.Va’s iconic salt shaker spray, this souvenir embodies the exact kind of reaction we’re trying to elicit from an eliminated foe. This salt shaker is incredibly versatile and can be used to stunt on every kind of salty Overwatch player, from one-trick Wrecking Ball mains to the people convinced they would hit every headshot on LAN. It’s a simple, classic, and brutal way to cause discord in the other team.