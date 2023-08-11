All prestige titles in Overwatch 2 season 6

The Null Sector invasion has begun, and with it, Overwatch 2 players have a new season six battle pass to fly through on their way to taking out Ramattra and his army of Omnics. And along the way, they can collect prestige titles as a reward.

Players have 60 days to level their way through 80 tiers of Invasion-themed season six battle pass content, and if you play the game as much as I do, you know it’s really not all that difficult to get there in just a week or two by spamming ranked games.

As is tradition, Blizzard blesses the most hardcore of gamers with season-exclusive prestige titles if they level up past 80, and if you’re reading this, it’s because you’re looking for what cool new title you want to earn before the season ends. Here are all the prestige titles you can earn after you’ve finished the season six battle pass and have that fresh new Mythic Ana skin.

All prestige titles in Overwatch 2 season six and their level requirements

The season six prestige titles are all Null Sector-themed. After playing through the game’s new PvE Story Missions, you will recognize these names as the different types of Omnic soldiers that you’ve faced.

Tier 85: Nulltrooper

Tier 95: Jumpjet

Tier 105: Slicer

Tier 115: Breacher

Tier 125: Subjugator

Tier 155: Vulture

Tier 175: Charger

Tier 200: Null Titan

I’ll be honest. I don’t really fancy this season’s lot of prestige titles overall, but one does stand out to me. Null Titan at tier 200 would be a nice edgy name to carry around. If you’re going for something somewhat ironic, I guess using “Vulture” could be a humorous title to use, and for any professional football fans from California, the title “Charger” might be a way to share your fandom.

