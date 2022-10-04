All playable game modes in Overwatch 2

A new era of Overwatch is here following the official launch of Overwatch 2 as a free-to-play title. While Overwatch 2 feels more like a large, overhauling update than a fully-fledged sequel, the shift to a seasonal model, a five-vs-five format, and a promise of new heroes should be enough to entice a returning player base.

Included in the big list of changes is a new game mode for both quick play and competitive players, expanding the number of ways to play for serious and casual players.

Here’s a full list of all the game modes that are playable in Overwatch 2.

All competitive and quick play modes in Overwatch 2

Escort

In Escort, the attacking team must accompany a payload along a set track, through checkpoints and through the defending team. The attacking team moves the payload forward as long as one player is near and there is no defender near it and gets time bonuses for passing checkpoints. If time runs out, overtime starts and ends either if the attacking team reached the end or if they get off the payload.

Control

Control pits two teams against each other over control of a single capture point. Each team will progress toward 100 percent control as long as they are on the point and the opposing team is off. Control is a best-of-three, taking place in different locations on a single map.

Hybrid

Hybrid is a mix of Escort and the Assault mode from the original Overwatch. The attacking team must take control of a single control point and will unlock a payload to escort after controlling the point.

Push

Push is the new multiplayer game mode for Overwatch 2. It’s a symmetrical mode where teams fight for control of a central robot and push it like a payload in Escort. The team that pushes the robot into the opposing base or the team that pushes the robot the furthest wins.

Mystery Heroes and FFA Deathmatch (quick play only)

In Mystery Heroes, players are randomly assigned heroes before playing traditional five-vs-five modes.

All Arcade modes in Overwatch 2

Several of these modes are swapped out daily, so they may not all be available on any given day. These modes will change rules, team sizes, and feature unique maps.

Team Deathmatch

5v5 Elimination

Limited Duel

Low Gravity

No Limits

The game’s single-player modes and hero missions have not been released yet.