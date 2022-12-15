All Overwatch 2 season 2 patch notes and hotfixes

Even more changes have arrived in Overwatch 2 during the game’s second season. Featuring a new (yet familiar) hero, a new map to be explored, and a new battle pass with a plethora of rewards, season two changes the game completely. As of Dec. 6, the start of season two, players can download these new patches via the Battle.net launcher.
Within these patches are extensive balance changes to a number of heroes that have either ruled the meta of season one—such as Sojourn and Kiriko—or fallen behind in favor of other, more powerful heroes. Season two also adds new maps into the rotation, while removing a popular pick that will only be available via custom lobbies for the near future until it is re-added to the pool.
Blizzard has said it will be taking information gathered from individual seasons and issuing large-scale changes at the start of each new season. Small balance changes and hotfixes will be issued in between each major patch.
Here are all of the patch notes accompanying updates in season two of Overwatch 2.
Dec. 15 hotfix
Doomfist
Rocket Punch
- Cooldown increased from three to four seconds
Power Block
- Minimum damage mitigated required to raise Rocket Punch’s power increased from 80 to 100 damage
The Best Defense…
- Temporary health gained per target hit with abilities decreased from 40 to 35 health
Orisa
Terra Surge
- Now pierces through barriers upon impact
Augmented Fusion Driver
- Damage falloff range increased from 15 to 25 meters
Ramattra
Nemesis Form
- Movement speed increased by 20 percent
- Armor bonus increased from 150 to 225
Void Barrier (Omnic Form)
- Cooldown reduced from 15 to 13 seconds
Sojourn
Railgun
- Primary fire spread increased by 28 percent
Disruptor Shot
- No longer slows enemy movement speed
Power Slide
- Cooldown increased from six to seven seconds
Tracer
Pulse Pistols
- Damage reduced from six to 5.5
Ana
Biotic Rifle
- Damage and healing increased from 70 to 75
Biotic Grenade
- Effect duration increased from three to four seconds
Kiriko
Protection Suzu
- Invulnerability duration reduced from one to .85 seconds
Season two launch patch notes
General game updates
Control maps
- Whenever a point is captured on Control, the team losing control of the point counts as having contested the point for the purposes of overtime even if they were not present
Heroes and cosmetics
- Hero Challenges added for Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Kiriko
- More than 70 player icons added as Challenge rewards
- Hero purchase tab added to the in-game shop
Competitive
- Rewards for name cards added based on end-of-season rank, can only be used in the following season
- Heroes not eligible to be played in Competitive will appear with a lock in the Hero Gallery
- Changes to matchmaking to improved match quality
- Minor polish improvements to the competitive play UI flow
- Ramattra unavailable to be picked in Competitive for two weeks
Hero balance changes
Tank
Ramattra
- Addition of Ramattra as a playable hero, unlockable at level 45 of the free battle pass or immediately upon purchasing the premium track
Doomfist
- Rocket Punch
- Impact damage range increased from 15-30 to 25-50 damage
- Wall slam damage range decreased from 20-40 to 10-30 damage
- Empowered Rocket Punch wall slam duration range reduced from 0.5-1 to 0.25-0.75 seconds
- Non-Empowered Rocket Punch stuns for 0.25 seconds on wall slam
- Minimum time to cancel now set to 0.12 seconds from 0.25 seconds
- Cooldown reduced from four to three seconds
- Power Block
- Cooldown reduced from eight to seven seconds
- Duration increased from two to 2.5 seconds
- Minimum damage mitigated needed to empower Rocket Punch now 80 damage (down from 90)
- Meteor Strike
- Empowers Rocket Punch on landing
- Enemy slow duration increased from two to three seconds
- “The Best Defense…” Passive
- Maximum temporary health increased from 150 to 200 health
- Temporary health gained per target attacked with abilities increased from 30 to 40 health
Junker Queen
- Torso and head hit volume size increased by 12 percent
- Rampage
- Wound duration reduced from five to 4.5 seconds
- Cost reduced by 10 percent
- Commanding Shout
- Cooldown reduced from 15 to 14 seconds
- “Adrenaline” Passive
- Healing multiplier increased from 1x to 1.25x damage dealt by wounds
Damage
Damage Passive
- No longer provides movement speed bonus
- Reload speed bonus increased from 25 to 35 percent
Bastion
- Configuration Artillery
- Delay before projectiles drop reduced from one to 0.6 seconds
- Explosion damage reduced from 300 to 250
- No longer damages self
- Minimum delay before firing consecutive projectiles reduced by 20 percent
- Reconfigure
- Cooldown reduced from 12 to 10 seconds
Sojourn
- Railgun
- Energy delay before draining reduced from eight to five seconds
- Secondary fire damage falloff starts at 40 meters (from 70)
- Secondary fire critical damage multiplier reduced from two to 1.5
- Secondary fire damage now scales with energy from 30-130 damage
- Primary fire damage per projectile increased from nine to ten
- Overclock energy charge rate increased to 20 percent
Symmetra
- Photon Projector
- Beam charge rate and decay rate increased by 20 percent
- Primary fire ammo consumption rate increased from seven to ten per second
- Primary fire once more gains ammo from damaging barriers
Tracer
- Pulse Pistols
- Damage increased from five to six
Support
Ana
- Sleep Dart
- Cooldown reduced from 15 to 14 seconds
Kiriko
- Arm hit volumes width decreased by 15 percent
- Added an auto-wall climb hero option
- Kitsune Rush
- Ultimate cost increased by 10 percent
- Movement speed bonus decreased from 50 to 30 percent
- Cooldown rate reduced from three-times to two-times faster
- Protection Suzu
- Cast time reduced from 0.15 to 0.1 second
- Swift Step
- Ability input can now be held to activate
- Kunai
- Ammo increased from 12 to 15
Mercy
- Weapon swap time reduced from 0.5 to 0.35 seconds
- Caduceus Blaster
- Ammo increased from 20 to 25
Map pools
Push
- New Queen Street (Morning)
- Colosseo (Evening)
- Esperança (Morning)
Hybrid
- Blizzard World (Overcast)
- Eichenwalde (Evening)
- King’s Row (Evening)
- Midtown (Morning)
- Paraíso (Morning)
Escort
- Dorado (Evening)
- Junkertown (Morning)
- Circuit Royal (Night)
- Rialto (Morning)
- Route 66 (Night)
- Shambali Monastery (Night)
Control
- Busan (Night)
- Ilios (Evening)
- Lijiang Tower (Dawn)
- Nepal (Evening)
- Oasis (Morning)
Bug fixes
General
- Fixed a bug that was causing Roadhog’s breaths to not be audible when viewing some animations in the Hero Gallery
- Fixed a bug that caused some players to lose competitive challenge progress
- Resolved an issue where several products couldn’t be unlocked from the Hero Gallery
- Fixed an issue with the Lifesaver Challenge not counting Mercy’s Resurrect as a “Save”
- Resolved an issue with purchases not immediately showing up after purchase
- Fixed a bug with Torbjörn and Symmetra’s turrets displaying hostile red overlays in Deathmatch for the player that placed them
Maps
Busan
- Fixed an area of the map where players could get stuck
Colosseo
- Fixed geometry that allowed some heroes to contest undetected
Esperança
- Fixed some areas that could be used to escape the playable space
- Fixed geometry that allowed some heroes to contest undetected
Gibraltar
- Fixed lighting issues across the map
- Fixed some areas where Torbjörn could place his turret in unreachable spots
Nepal
- Replaced some missing pillars on Sanctum
Río
- Fixed a bug that allowed some heroes to get inside of the payload
Route 66
- Fixed lighting issues across the map
New Queen Street
- Fixed some issues with shadows across the map
- Fixed an area of the map where players could get stuck
Heroes
- Heroes no longer take damage from their own abilities if they’re on the other side of a friendly barrier
- Fixed Damage passive where double reload animation could occur
Cassidy
- Resolved an issue with some skins using the wrong props in the “Flashbang” victory pose
Doomfist
- Fixed an issue where Doomfist’s Power Block reduced the damage from some area of effect abilities
- Meteor Strike
- You can no longer detect Sombra if the targeting reticle gets near her
D.Va
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to use Self-Destruct during their Mech’s destruction while Hacked
Junker Queen
- Jagged Blade can no longer be recalled while slept, stunned, hacked or frozen
- Fixed an issue with Jagged Blade being consumed by friendly abilities like Deflect, Defense Matrix, etc.
- Jagged Blade now takes a curved trajectory on return
Mercy
- Guardian Angel now correctly resets its cooldown if Valkyrie is used
- Guardian Angel “cancel boost” is now disabled when Mercy is stunned
Moira
- Junkrat’s Trap no longer displays at chest height in first person when using Fade
Pharah
- Fixed a bug that reduced the ult cost of Rocket Barrage
Soldier 76
- Fixed an issue where Soldier 76 was unable to critical hit max range enemies during Tactical Visor
Symmetra
- Fixed a bug that resulted in all voice-overs being cut out when taking the Teleporter
Tracer
- Fixed a big causing her Pulse Pistol damage falloff to not start until max range
Winston
- Resolved an issue with the Werewolf skin and the “Excuse me” highlight intro turning Winston red in the Hero Gallery
Zenyatta
- Fixed an issue with melee not correctly animating if used to cancel alternate fire