Blizzard recently added the ages of Overwatch 2 heroes to the game’s official website after going years without that information and it has quickly stirred up drama in the game’s community.

While the time difference between Overwatch and Overwatch 2 is supposed to only be a short period of time, there are many ages that seem to be vastly different from what one would expect them to be based on canon from the original game.

Many players have pointed to an especially problematic timeline for Kiriko’s age that doesn’t seem to line up given her connections to Hanzo and Genji. Additionally, other players have pointed out that given the general time period that the game is supposed to be set in, Junkrat’s birthday doesn’t seem to be a date that exists because he is supposed to have been born on a leap day, Feb. 29.

While Blizzard could very well go back and change some of these new age listings to try to make them more canonically accurate, this is the current official word from Blizzard on the age of all heroes as of Overwatch 2 season six.

All Overwatch 2 hero ages in alphabetical order

Ana – 62

Ashe – 41

Baptiste – 38

Bastion – 32

Brigitte – 25

Cassidy – 39

D.Va – 21

Doomfist – 47

Echo – 14

Genji – 37

Hanzo – 40

Illari – 18

Junker Queen – 31

Junkerat – 27

Kiriko – 21

Lifeweaver – 31

Lucio – 28

Mei – 33

Mercy – 39

Moira – 50

Orisa – 1

Pharah – 34

Ramattra – 28

Reaper – 60

Reinhardt – 63

Roadhog – 50

Sigma – 64

Sojourn – 47

Soldier: 76 – 58

Sombra – 32

Symmetra – 30

Torbjörn – 59

Tracer – 28

Widowmaker – 35

Winston – 31

Wrecking Ball – 16

Zarya – 30

Zenyatta – 33

