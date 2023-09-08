Overwatch 2 players enraged as hero age reveal sends lore into shambles

This week, Blizzard introduced the age of each Overwatch 2 hero on its website, and players have noticed that some dates aren’t adding up

Kiriko has a rich and well-explored past with the Shimada Clan, which both Genji and Hanzo were also a vital part of. Now Blizzard has made Kiriko’s age only 21, her history with the 37 and 40-year-old just isn’t aligning, according to some players.

The three Overwatch heroes trained together, according to lore, and this mistake or unannounced retcon has rubbed some players the wrong way. This lapse in cohesion eventually led eagle-eyed players to roast devs over the coals via a Sept. 7 Reddit post.

Overwatch players suggest Blizzard could fix this error by simply bumping her age up a few years. By making her younger than she should be, players say they’ve ignored the fact that Kiriko’s history with the “Shimadas is more important to her characterization than her being 21.”

This also led players to suggest Overwatch’s writing consistency has plummeted since the release of the sequel. The community claims devs have slowly shifted to a more “cutesy” tone for a while now, instead of focusing on continuity.

Some OW2 players simply chalked it up to “Blizzard doing Blizzard stuff.”

Now that players have pointed out this continuity error, we’ll just have to wait and see if Blizzard responds. If we’re lucky, we might see Kiriko age up a few years, or her history wiped clean entirely.

After a response like this, maybe Blizzard will think twice before adding to the deep history of Overwatch 2’s vast character selection.

