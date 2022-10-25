The next chapter in the tale of Dr. Junkenstein is here, meaning the celebration of Overwatch 2’s Halloween Terror event is finally underway.

Junkenstein’s Bride takes over in this new event, which acts as the sequel to the annual Overwatch Halloween celebration. This also marks the first event for Overwatch 2 since its official release earlier this month, adding new seasonal cosmetics to the game—most of which can only be obtained via direct purchase from the in-game shop.

Only two new skins debuted alongside this year’s Halloween Terror: Witch Kiriko and Executioner Junker Queen, notably the first seasonal skins for Overwatch 2’s newest heroes. Other than skins, players can also get their hands on various sprays and player icons for participating in the various event game modes, as well as earn the Werewolf Winston skin through watching streams on Twitch.

But the Halloween-themed cosmetics that are not earnable can only be purchased with Overwatch Coins, and many of them are solely available via bundles at high prices. The bundles start with discounts, though the discounts become larger if players already have some of the items included in the bundle.

Here are the prices of all of the bundles currently in the Overwatch 2 shop for the Halloween Terror event, which may be updated in the event’s second week.

All Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror bundle prices