All Overwatch 2 double XP weekend start and end dates

Anyone who played Overwatch 2 at launch had a terrible time trying to actually get into the game. People were waiting hours only to sit in a loop of getting kicked to the back of the line. And now, Blizzard is hosting two double XP weekends to make up for it.

Players still have time to grind through the rest of their battle pass, but now that grind might go a little faster with some extra match XP that players can gain over three weekends. In addition, anyone who logs in beginning on Oct. 25 and ending at the end of the season on Dec. 6 will get a Cursed Captain Reaper Legendary skin and a Health Pack weapon charm as an apology for the bumpy start.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

All double XP weekends in Overwatch 2

In October and November, there are three double XP weekends players will be able to participate in. The first has already started, and the second will come the week after. The third will take place at the end of November.

Here are all of the dates for double XP weekends, with each beginning at 1pm CT and ending at 1pm CT:

Oct. 21 to Oct. 24

Oct. 28 to Oct. 31

Nov. 24 to Nov. 28

Not all XP will be doubled during the weekends. Only match XP will be doubled, meaning that any challenge XP or XP from endorsements will remain the same. The boost will still be pretty significant and players should be able to grind through their battle pass levels far faster in less time.