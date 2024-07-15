All new Pickable Passives in Overwatch 2’s Quick Play: Hacked

Heads up, hackers: Quick Play in Overwatch 2 is very different again for the next few days.

The newest Quick Play: Hacked is now live in OW2, and it’s called “Pickable Passives.” It’s all in the name, really. The mode allows you to select your passive ability for each individual role in the game: tank, damage, and support.

OW2 passives have been tweaked a bunch this year, and it appears that Blizzard isn’t done trying things out. While this event is for a limited time only, feedback based on the passives in play for this Hacked QP variant may inform the developer on what to do with each role moving forward.

Here are all of the possible passives to pick in Pickable Passives in OW2.

All Passives in OW2 Quick Play: Hacked

What will you pick? Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three potential passives to pick in Pickable Passives, three for each role, and all of them can be found below. Some passives deal with ability durations, others increase speed, while others deal with HP pools. There’s a good amount of experimentation to be done.

Here’s the pickable passives for each role in OW2:

Pickable tank Passives

Unyielding – Debuff duration reduced by 40 percent.

– Debuff duration reduced by 40 percent. Armored – Convert 100 health into Armor.

– Convert 100 health into Armor. Last Stand – 50 percent cooldown reduction when below 50 percent HP.

Pickable damage Passives

Slayer – See critical health enemies through walls.

– See critical health enemies through walls. Trigger Happy – Increase ammo capacity by 20 percent.

– Increase ammo capacity by 20 percent. Frenzy – Eliminations grant a brief 30 percent speed boost.

Pickable support Passives

Resourceful – Reduce cooldowns by 20 percent.

– Reduce cooldowns by 20 percent. Swift Save – Increase Healing by 50 percent for targets below 35 percent HP.

– Increase Healing by 50 percent for targets below 35 percent HP. Close Call – Gain a brief 20 percent speed boost when below 50 percent HP.

To choose your passive, simply select it from the right side of the screen on hero select. You can swap them any time you respawn, and each passive will benefit different heroes differently, along with different team compositions and game situations.

Try out all of the passives to find the best combination before the Pickable Passives round of Quick Play: Hacked ends on July 17.

