All new Halloween skins coming to Overwatch 2 in season 7

If there’s one event that Blizzard does best in Overwatch, it’s the game’s Halloween Terror event that brings fans some of the shooter’s best skins of all time—and this year is as loaded as ever.

In a trailer video for season seven, which begins next Tuesday, Oct. 10, the Overwatch 2 team bombarded players with an array of Halloween skin previews as they announced there will be a whopping total of 17 new Halloween skins added to the game.

Some of the Halloween skins will be a part of the game’s battle pass and others will be in the shop, but Blizzard didn’t specify which would be where during the trailer. Meanwhile, the game will also have a Diablo crossover event that will give players a chance to load up on cosmetics made to horrify their opponents.

All new Overwatch 2 Halloween skins in 2023

It’s honestly terrifying to see Ramattra, an Omnic, with human facial hair. Screengrab via Dot Esports I wouldn’t mind being haunted by this ghost as long as he provided some good tunes. Screengrab via Dot Esports Lifeweaver’s new skin is sure to scary away any unwanted flankers. Screengrab via Dot Esports Soldier: 76’s scary clown skin rivals that of Roadhog. Screengrab via Dot Esports Zenyatta is ready for a much needed bubble bath, complete with rubber duckies. Screengrab via Dot Esports Bastion looks like he’s ready to go trick-or-treating. Screengrab via Dot Esports I’d love to see Genji and Hanzo duke it out wearing their season seven skins. Screengrab via Dot Esports. Not sure how Mercy plans on keeping people alive when she herself is undead. Screengrab via Dot Esports Widowmaker looks like she’s going to make someone pay for leaving her at the alter. Screengrab via Dot Esports Ashe’s creepy doll skin will haunt your dreams, and your ranked games. Screengrab via Dot Esports Hanzo’s new Mythic skin turns him into a vengeful spirit. Screengrab via Dot Esports

In a blog post, Blizzard shared that the Halloween-themed season seven battle pass comes with an assortment of spooky Epic and Legendary skins, including the following:

Victorian Ghost Lucio

Crimson Clown Soldier: 76

Azmodan Wrecking Ball

Victorian Doll Echo

Diesel Barron Ramattra

Lilith Moira

Inarius Pharah

Pumpkin-Spice Bastion

Onryō Hanzo (Mythic)

Other skins that Blizzard has teased for the upcoming season include a creepy doll skin for Ashe, a crying spirit skin for Lifeweaver, a zombie medic skin for Mercy, a demonic skin for Genji, and a homicidal bride skin for Widowmaker.

Watching the season seven trailer, it’s unclear what exactly Blizzard is specifying as a “Halloween” skin. While many of the skins previewed are spooky, a few that were shown off didn’t necessarily pass the sniff test for what qualifies as a scary skin. For instance, Zenyatta was depicted in the video wearing a shower cap with rubber duckies in place of his Orbs of Destruction. I guess that could be considered a funny Halloween costume, but it certainly doesn’t fit the general “Halloween Terror” vibes.

About the author