Overwatch 2 Diablo crossover event: New co-op game mode, skins, and all details

October is here, which means just about every video game is about to get spooky, including Overwatch 2.

Overwatch has always leaned heavily into the season with its Halloween Terror event. But this year, the game’s newest season is embracing the terror by teaming up with another Blizzard entertainment franchise in Diablo.

Rise of Darkness, the new season, will include scary skins, including more Diablo crossover skins. But there’s also a new limited-time event that’s heavily inspired by it, and it looks like a whole lot of spooky fun.

Here’s everything we know so far about Overwatch 2’s Diablo crossover.

Overwatch 2 Diablo event: Trials of Sanctuary

Trials of Sanctuary is an all-new limited-time event coming to Overwatch 2 in season seven, Rise of Darkness, on Oct. 10.

“In our first-ever Blizzard crossover game mode launching with our Halloween Terror event, you’ll descend into a battle against the demons of the Burning Hells in an all-new co-op survival brawl, Trials of Sanctuary,” Blizzard said.

The event is full of awesome Diablo-inspired skins for several heroes, all of which we be playable in the event and can be unlocked via in-game event challenges.

“Fight as one of six different heroes: Demon Hunter Sombra, Barbarian Zarya, Night Raven Illari, Cleric Lifeweaver, Imperious Reinhardt, and Inarius Pharah, while facing an onslaught of unrelenting forces in a fierce battle for survival,” Blizzard said. “Challenging bosses wait along the way, including Azmodan Wrecking Ball, Butcher Roadhog, and the Blessed Mother herself – Lilith Moira.”

The gameplay shown in the trailer for the new season makes it seem like Trials of Sanctuary is similar to Wrath of the Bride, the co-op event from 2022’s Halloween event. In it, players will team up and fight enemies like Zomnics, but also Wrecking Ball, Roadhog, and Moira in their Diablo-inspired fits.

Something new, however, is the chance to “power up your abilities” with what looks like dropped items. In the trailer, Reinhardt picks up a weapon and powers up his Fire Strike with the ability to leave a trail of damaging lava on the ground. It’s likely that other heroes will have similar empowering buffs.

OW2 season seven, Rise of Darkness, and Trials of Sanctuary kick off on Oct. 10.

