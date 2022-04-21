All changes to tank heroes in the Overwatch 2 beta

The Overwatch 2 beta is set to drop April 26, and fans are about to get their hands on all of the changes developers have made to the heroes in the game. The tank role has no shortage of changes to its heroes, including the addition of one new tank hero.

The first and most obvious change to the tank role is the addition of Doomfist. Fans learned in one of the developer streams that Doomfist has switched to a tank, and many were scratching their heads. But because the role has been designated as the one that can have crowd control effects, Blizzard Entertainment moved him from DPS to tank.

The addition of passive abilities to all of the heroes in a role has been added, meaning all tanks have the same passive ability due to their role status. The tank passive reduces knockbacks and gives less ultimate generation by healing and damage received.

D.Va, Reinhardt, Roadhog, Sigma, Winston, Wrecking Ball, and Zarya’s kits all were kept the same from Overwatch, although there may have been some tweaks to their stats. Blizzard hasn’t released a detailed version of the patch notes, so it’s hard to tell exactly what changes they made to the stats of each hero’s kit.

Here is every change made to tanks in the Overwatch 2 beta.

Orisa

Orisa received one of the biggest changes to her character. In addition to everything listed below, her weapon also changed from a projectile-based weapon to a heat-based one. Now, Orisa’s gun has no bullets, and therefore doesn’t need to reload, but her weapon does still have a limit. Because it is heat-based, it can overload. Shooting with her weapon no longer slows her down, and her new weapon does more damage the closer she is to her target.

Ultimate

Old: Supercharger—”Deploy a device that increases damage inflicted by your allies.”

New: Terra Surge—”Sweep in enemies and anchor down, gaining the effects of Fortify and charging up a surge of damage. Use left click to unleash the surge early.”

E

Old: Protective Barrier—”Throw a device that creates a barrier.”

New: Javelin Spin—”Spin your javelin to destroy projectiles, push enemies, and increase forward speed.”

L shift

Old: Fortify—”Reduce damage taken and you cannot be stopped.”

New: Fortify—”Gain temporary health, reducing all damage taken and becoming unstoppable. While active, heat generated by your weapon is reduced.”

Secondary fire

Old: Halt!—”Launch a graviton charge with left click, then detonate it with right click. The sphere slows and pulls nearby enemies to it.”

New: Energy Javelin—”Launch your javelin at an enemy to stun and knock them back. More effective if the enemy hits a wall.”

Doomfist

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Meteor Strike and The Best Defense… all remained the same from Overwatch to the Overwatch 2 beta.

E

Old: Seismic Slam—”Leap forward and smash the ground.”

New: Power Block—”Protect yourself from frontal attacks. Blocking heavy damage empowers Rocket Punch.”

L shift