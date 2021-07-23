AimGod officially added to Shanghai Dragons’ Overwatch Contenders team

After playing with the team just a couple months ago, flex support player and former Overwatch League player Min-seok “AimGod” Kwon has officially joined Team CC, the Contenders team for the Shanghai Sharks. AimGod played with Team CC back in May during the first season of the 2021 Contenders season in Korea, his first active competition in over half a year.

Having originally played for Ardeont and Meta Bellum in 2017 and 2018, AimGod joined the ranks of Boston Uprising for two seasons. While he was a part of the inaugural season Uprising team that finished third in the regular season and reached playoffs, he played the least of anyone on the roster. He played significantly more in season two, but after the team finished second-to-last just ahead of Florida Mayhem, he was one several players released in October 2019.

He didn’t stay teamless for too long, signing with the Washington Justice for the 2020 season, paired with highly-regarded main support Yeon-joon “ArK” Hong in what would be his final season before retirement. AimGod’s playtime and performance skyrocketed, leading the team in healing across the season. It turned out to be another rough regular season, finishing second-to-last again with a 4-17 record, but then the Justice went ballistic in the NA Playoffs.

They swept Vancouver and Dallas in the Play-Ins, nearly upset San Francisco in the first round of playoffs, then blitzed through Paris, LA Valiant, and Florida in the lower bracket before eventually falling to Philadelphia. They finished third, way further than anyone expected, and joined Seoul and Shanghai as the only teams that took two maps off the eventual champions Shock.

AimGod was second highest in healing for all players during that playoffs run. Despite that magical postseason, Washington decided to restructure, releasing AimGod along with DPS Lee “Stitch” Chung-hee, and off-tank Choi “JJanu” Hyeon-woo.

Now, after several months away, AimGod has returned. He joined Team CC in May to help them win the NetEase Esports X Spring Tournament, and will officially be a part of the roster for the next season of Contenders Korea.