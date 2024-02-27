The Outlast Trials system requirements: PC specs

After almost a full year in early access, The Outlast Trials finally has a release date of March 5, 2024. While the dev team is polishing the game, it’s time for you to prepare for the release and look at the PC specs for The Outlast Trials.

Game’s PC specs give you the basic information about the features your favorite device should have to run the game. Normally, there are minimal and recommended specs. Even though minimal will run the game for you, you should better aim for recommended ones because you may stumble on performance issues like FPS drops and lag. So, here are The Outlast Trials system requirements for PC.

PC requirements for The Outlast Trials

You have to meet minimum requirements to play The Outlast Trials.

Below, you’ll find minimum and best PC specs for The Outlast Trials. Since this is a first-person psychological horror survival, I recommend you upgrade your PC for this one because you could miss out on a ton of intense moments. It would also be good to have a nice pair of headphones for sound effects.

Minimum PC specs for The Outlast Trials

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti, 2 GB or Radeon R7 360, 2 GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti, 2 GB or Radeon R7 360, 2 GB DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 40 GB available space

40 GB available space Additional Notes: Low 720p @ 30 FPS, DX11, Ray Tracing OFF

Best PC specs for The Outlast Trials

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: WIndows 10

WIndows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660, 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8 GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660, 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8 GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 40 GB available space

40 GB available space Additional Notes: High 1080p @ 60 FPS, DX12, Ray Tracing OFF

