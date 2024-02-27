The Outlast Trials system requirements: PC specs

After almost a full year in early access, The Outlast Trials finally has a release date of March 5, 2024. While the dev team is polishing the game, it’s time for you to prepare for the release and look at the PC specs for The Outlast Trials.
Game’s PC specs give you the basic information about the features your favorite device should have to run the game. Normally, there are minimal and recommended specs. Even though minimal will run the game for you, you should better aim for recommended ones because you may stumble on performance issues like FPS drops and lag. So, here are The Outlast Trials system requirements for PC.
PC requirements for The Outlast Trials
Below, you’ll find minimum and best PC specs for The Outlast Trials. Since this is a first-person psychological horror survival, I recommend you upgrade your PC for this one because you could miss out on a ton of intense moments. It would also be good to have a nice pair of headphones for sound effects.
Minimum PC specs for The Outlast Trials
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti, 2 GB or Radeon R7 360, 2 GB
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 40 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Low 720p @ 30 FPS, DX11, Ray Tracing OFF
Best PC specs for The Outlast Trials
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: WIndows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660, 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8 GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 40 GB available space
- Additional Notes: High 1080p @ 60 FPS, DX12, Ray Tracing OFF
If you’re looking to find more details about The Outlast Trials, I recommend you check out the date and release time guide and the list of all platforms.