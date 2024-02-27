Can you preload The Outlast Trials?

After keeping it in early access for almost a year, Red Barrels is finally gearing up to officially launch The Outlast Trials, leading to questions its preload availability.

Preloading lets you save a lot of time by downloading the game before launch, so you are ready to jump into action once the time comes. Naturally, players are looking for an option to do the same for The Outlast Trials.

Is The Outlast Trials available to preload?

Is preloading an option? Image via Red Barrels

Unfortunately, Red Barrels hasn’t shared any information about preloading The Outlast Trials yet. Then again, while you can’t preload it right now, the preload phase for an upcoming game usually starts a couple of days before the launch. So, you may be able to preload The Outlast Trails from around March 3.

The Outlast Trials will officially launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on March 5, 2024. While it’s already available in early access via Steam and Epic Games, the game still hasn’t officially launched on PC. Considering its release is still a while away, Red Barrels may announce the required details for preload in the weeks leading up to release.

To be eligible for preload on consoles—if there is any—you must pre-order The Outlast Trials. Once the preload is available, you should be able to download the game via your library. On PlayStation consoles, you can enable auto-download for games via settings, so it will automatically initiate the download when the time comes.

If you’re on PC, you can start playing The Outlast Trials in early access right now, eliminating the need to preload it. You may receive an official launch update on March 5, but otherwise, the game should already be preloaded onto your system.

We will update this story as and when Red Barrel shares new information.