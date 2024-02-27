Category:
Is The Outlast Trials down? How to check server status

Published: Feb 27, 2024 05:13 pm
Outlast holds a dear place in horror game fans’ hearts. The franchise grew in 2024 as The Outlast Trials joined the fray. This one’s a survival game where players need to complete Trials to escape, but that can only be done when the game’s servers are up.

The Outlast Trials first became available as an early access title in May 2023. There haven’t been many server outages during the game’s early days, but that can change after its full release on March 5. Full releases often cause a huge influx of new players, which the servers might not be prepared for.

Where to check The Outlast Trials’ server status

The best way to check The Outlast Trials’ server status is by keeping up with the community forums. The game doesn’t have a dedicated server tracker, so the players rely on each other’s feedback.

The Outlast Trials’s Reddit community and the developer Red Barrels’s X (formerly Twitter) page are always good places to keep tabs when you suspect the servers are struggling. When there’s a server outage, you’ll find updates on these platforms. Servers can go down due to excessive numbers of players trying to connect to them during content releases or for maintenance. I personally go on Reddit first and sort by new to see the latest threads when there’s a major outage—you can see players asking others whether the game’s down for them.

All The Outlast Trials platforms can be impacted by the same outage, but there can also be times when a single platform is affected. If the servers are up, but you still can’t play The Outlast Trials, you should troubleshoot your home connection (and, as always, make sure your PC meets the game’s requirements if you’re not on console).

  • Restart your router.
  • Restart your gaming device.
  • Change DNS addresses.
  • Call your ISP for a scan and potential local outages.
  • Try switching to your mobile data via hotspot sharing.

Completing the five steps above will be enough to double-check your home network.

