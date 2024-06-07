Once Human finally gets a release date, and it’s right around the corner

Once Human, the highly anticipated survival game from Starry Studios, has just finished its closed beta, but that doesn’t mean it’s going away for a long time: It’s now set to officially drop on July 9 and is already available on Steam and the Epic Store wishlists.

During the Summer Games Fest on June 8, the Once Human developers Starry Studio confirmed the release date for its upcoming survival action shooter with a flashy new trailer. It’s safe to say no one expected it to drop so soon—especially considering Tuesday, July 9 is exactly a month away—after the beta concluded in mid-May.

It’s dropping in a month’s time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While there were a few issues during the beta, from consistent crashing and delays to various gameplay errors, these should be resolved in time for the official launch. There were also some fears from players that it felt “cheap, almost like a mobile game” but these too should be addressed by the developers. Most complaints were around graphics and gameplay, both of which may get tweaks in this last four-week sprint.

The release date reveal trailer also confirmed which platforms Once Human will be shipping on and it doesn’t look like PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch will be included in early launch plans. Like the recent beta, Once Human will only be available on PC. If you were hoping for a console release for this survival game, you may have to wait a bit longer.

On the bright side, there are pre-rego rewards. So, if you enjoy a free goodies, be sure to pre-register for Once Human on the website. Doing so will give you items such as a Metal Cap, Canned Lunch Meat, Grenades, and Energy Drinks, all of which will be of great help as you try to survive the wicked world of Once Human.

